Wolfgang Van Halen Reveals Why the Final Van Halen Album, ‘A Different Kind of Truth’ Isn’t on Streaming Platforms

Van Halen released their final album, A Different Kind of Truth in 2012. It was the first Van Halen album to feature David Lee Roth since 1984. Additionally, it was the first and only VH album to feature Wolfgang Van Halen on bass. Unfortunately, it isn’t available to stream anywhere.

During a recent appearance on Sirius XM’s Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk, Van Halen revealed why the album isn’t on streaming platforms.

“The contract ran out on putting it up on streaming services,” he said. “We’ve been working on getting it back, but there are some people involved who do not like that record and are not making it easy to get it back up,” Van Halen added.

Trunk asked if the “people” who were making things hard were actually one person. “Might that person commonly be known by 3 initials?” Trunk prodded. “Probably, I mean, yeah,” Van Halen said. “You can put it together. I hate to say it because people will say I’m making stuff up, but it’s like man, I’d love to have that record back up.”

Van Halen added, “He doesn’t like it and he’s not working with us to get it back up there. So, I hope people who like it have a physical version of it.”

Van Halen went on to say that being in his late father’s band was a learning experience. “You learn things that you wanna do and you wanna apply,” he said. “And then you also learn things that you don’t wanna apply.”

Van Halen added that he took those lessons to heart when starting Mammoth. “I think that’s why I’ve been so excited to do Mammoth and to have something from its inception to be something pure where you can talk about things and there’s not really any big challenges other than weathering the storm together instead of the storm being dealing with each other,” he said, hinting at the tension that underscored the classic band’s lineup changes.

Mammoth will embark on a headlining tour next month. The trek kicks off on November 4 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and comes to an end on December 9 in Los Angeles, California.

