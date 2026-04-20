‘X Factor’ Finalist Charged With Attempted Murder Following Collision That Left Three Injured

Gabrielle Carrington, a former X Factor finalist from 2013, has been taken into police custody. Her arrest follows a car collision that occurred on Sunday at around 4:30 in the morning. The event resulted in the injuries of three other people.

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A video from The Daily Mail shows the vehicle involved hitting TikTok star Klaudiaglam outside the Inca Nightclub in London. Kluadiagum, whose full name is Klaudia Zakrzewska, can be seen falling to the ground and getting trapped under the car.

The video also shows both influencers engaging in a “heated argument” outside the club before the incident happens.

According to the outlet, “Two other people, a woman and a man in his 50s who was unlocking his e-scooter, were also injured.” The man “sustained life-changing injuries and was taken to the hospital,” while the woman, who is in her 30s, suffered minor injuries.

This incident has raised safety concerns about the central London nightlife scene. No further details have been revealed so far in relation to those involved in the collision.

Who is Gabrielle Carrington?

Carrington first gained notoriety as a finalist on The X Factor when she was just a teenager. The now-influencer made it through the live finals of the competition as part of the girl group Miss Dynamix.

Currently, Carrington boasts more than 362,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes by the username RIELLEUK.

The 29-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, as well as “grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and drink-driving,” The Daily Mail reports.

In a statement, Detective Chief Inspector Alison Foxwell addressed the incident and asked witnesses to come forward with what they know.

“As our inquiries continue, our thoughts are with those injured and their loved ones,” she shared. “While this incident took place in the early hours of the morning, venues in the area were still open. We believe a number of people will have seen what happened.”

She continued, “I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or any activity prior to it that they feel may be of relevance, to come forward,” the statement continues. “The information you have—however minor you believe it may be—could be of crucial importance to investigators.”

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