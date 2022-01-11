Yola, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, and More Defend Mickey Guyton Following Racist Post

Country artists have come to the defense of Mickey Guyton after she called attention to a racist post directed toward her on Jan. 8.

“We don’t want your kind in country music,” read the post. “All you people talk about is your g-d d–m race and skin color! Don’t you effers have Rap, Hip Hop & R&B? Gotta ruin and destroy s–t with your woke bs! Just like y’all did with MTV! Get the F out of our country music!”

Twitter has since suspended the account, though it’s unclear whether it was a result of this tweet or a history of activity on the site.

The 38-year-old Guyton, who made history as the first black artist to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards, has openly addressed racism and sexism on her 2021 debut Remember Her Name with songs like “Love My Hair,” “What Are You Gonna Tell Her?” and the first single “Black Like Me”—nominated for Best Country Solo Performance— initially responded to the post on social media as a call for more acceptance.

“Started off 2022 with a good ole batch of racism,” wrote Guyton. “I show you this so you guys continue the fight for equality and love and acceptance.”

In Guyton’s defense, dozens of artists started responding to the racist post directed at the artist, including Yola, Kane Brown, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Brittney Spencer, Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Lindsay Ell, Sarah Darling, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Kree Harrison, Willie Jones, Miko Marks, Maren Morris, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price, Cassadee Pope, and Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June.

Yola added, “These fools honestly believe black people weren’t at the genesis of all American music, still in 2022? They’re gonna get a fright when this movie I’m in comes out. Sorry boo we’re everywhere! I am sorry, however, that you have to deal with this foolishness.”

Brittney Spencer also shared a similar incident of racism she once experienced as a black country artist. “I watched someone online basically say my cover of [Dolly Parton’s] Hard Candy Christmas is like watching a white woman sing a negro spiritual,” said Spencer. “[People] really be showing out on these internet streets.”

Country artist Jimmie Allen added, “Just another Saturday for us. That fact that he took time out of his day to write this while having a video game have his profile pic. He’s a joke. Love sis.”

Comedian and actress Amanda Seales took to Instagram and posted a video encouraging her followers to support Guyton. “Can y’all please take a moment and head over to Mickey Guyton’s page and show her some love because… I am all whizzed,” wrote Seales. “Because it never ceases to amaze me the boldness of white folks.” She added, “You know that Black folks were an integral part of the creation of country music. We are an integral part of the creation of any American music. Any American music we were there or we were literally the actual creators of it.”

Guyton recently co-hosted the Academy of Country Music Awards with Keith Urbana and picked up three Grammy nominations and a CMA nom for New Artist of the Year.

Photo by Phylicia J. L. Munn / UMG -Universal