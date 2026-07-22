“You Are My Everything”: Kelly Osbourne Pens Heartbreaking Letter to Late Dad Ozzy Osbourne One Year After His Death

Kelly Osbourne is reflecting on one year without her dad. Ozzy Osbourne died on July 22, 2025, and now, on the one year anniversary, his daughter is paying tribute to him.

Kelly took to Instagram to mark the somber occasion, writing that “the world changed forever” when Ozzy died following a heart attack.

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“Today I sit here beside you in a way I never thought would be possible,” she wrote. “I know you are still with me. I feel you in the quiet, in the wind, in every song that stops me in my tracks, is the smell of your cologne and in every moment that love outweighs grief. You are all around me.”

“The hardest part isn’t that you’re gone. The hardest part is that I can’t touch you. I can’t hold your hand. I can’t wrap my arms around you or feel the safety that only you could give me,” Kelly continued. “I always thought life was hard, but life without you has been the hardest thing I have ever had to endure.”

Kelly Osbourne Reflects on Her Relationship With Ozzy Osbourne

Kelly went on to note that her dad was her “everything”: “My protector, my greatest teacher, my best friend, the apple of my eye, my reason.”

“Now all I have are memories. But my God, what beautiful memories they are,” she wrote. “Even through all the madness we lived through, you somehow made every moment worthwhile.”

“You taught me that love could exist in the simplest things. A cuddle on the sofa, watching the same television program for what felt like the hundredth time, your incredible jokes, your endless complaining, and of course you asking me for a kiss with a mouth still full of food,” Kelly continued. “I would give absolutely anything to experience those little moments just one more time. I just want to hear you say ‘Kelly can you?’ One more time. And of course, whatever you wanted I would do.”

Kelly continued her letter by admitting that she’s “never loved anyone or anything as deeply as uniquely as I love you.”

“And now I carry all of that love with nowhere to place it except within me, my son, and mumma,” she wrote. “It aches every single day, but it is also the greatest privilege of my life. To have loved someone so completely.”

Next, Kelly wrote about how much she wishes Ozzy could see her son, 3-year-old Sidney.

“Oh, Daddy, you would adore the little man he is becoming,” she wrote. “Every single day I catch glimpses of you in him. Your smile. Your spirit. Your mannerisms. Sometimes it stops me in my tracks because it feels as though you’ve found a way to remind me that love never truly leaves us. Seeing you reflected in him is one of the greatest gifts I have ever been given.”

Kelly Osbourne Writes About Ozzy Osbourne’s Impact

In the next portion of her letter, Kelly turned her attention to Ozzy’s impact on his friends and fans.

“I don’t think you ever truly knew the impact you had on this world. I certainly didn’t until you were gone,” she wrote. “Person after person came forward with stories of the hope you gave them, the kindness you showed them, the strength you inspired in them. You changed lives simply by being yourself and the beautiful timeless music you created.”

“You were a true working-class hero who never forgot what he came from!” Kelly continued of the Birmingham native. “You made people believe that life could be better because of the way you lived yours. With honesty, loyalty, courage, humor, and a heart bigger than anyone realized. There will never be another you.”

She added, “You carried something extraordinary inside you, a kind of magic that felt heaven- sent, and I will spend the rest of my life feeling grateful that I got to call you my daddy.”

As she began to wrap up her note, Kelly admitted that “this past year has broken me in ways I never knew were possible.”

“Everything you warned me would happen, happened,” she wrote. “But I want you to know that I listened. I did everything you told me to do, and I will continue to follow your words for the rest of my life. Your voice still guides me every day. Until the day we meet again.”

Sharon Osbourne Marks One Year Anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne’s Death

Kelly wasn’t the only Osbourne who spoke out on the one-year anniversary of Ozzy’s death. The rocker’s widow, Sharon Osbourne, addressed the sad situation in an interview with the BBC.

Sharon told the outlet that, one the devastating day, she wants to “remember how funny he was; funny and charismatic and real.”

“He was authentic,” she remembered. “He never tried to be anything other than what he was, and he would tell you the truth about everything and that was him, you knew where you were with him.”

“He was just genuine, so genuine and funny,” Sharon added. “I mean, we could have the worst arguments in the world but we would end up laughing because he would say something so ridiculous that we would just crack up.”

As for how people should honor her late husband, Sharon said, “As Ozzy would say, ‘When you want to remember me, just yank up the music really loud, as loud as you can get it, and just head bang.’”

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