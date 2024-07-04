Zach Bryan Joins Forces With Bruce Springsteen and John Mayer on ‘The Great American Bar Scene’

Although Zach Bryan might not have years of experience like other stars, the country singer wasted no time making an impact on country music. With Bryan breaking into the industry just seven years ago, he proved himself a top name as he sold over 30 million records and holds numerous awards from the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Billboard Music Awards. Continuing to expand his stardom, Bryan decided there was no better time than the 4th of July to release his new album The Great American Bar Scene, which features the singer besides legends like Bruce Springsteen and John Mayer.

For any fan who attended a Bryan concert, they know the singer is always looking for ways to shock the crowd. Besides constantly giving away his guitar to fans, Bryan welcomed fellow singers like Kacey Musgraves to the stage. But back in March, fans received a special treat with Springsteen walked to the stage during the Quittin’ Time tour. With fans roaring in excitement, the pair joined forces to sing a new song from Bryan called “Sandpaper.” But it isn’t just Springsteen as Mayer also collaborated with Bryan on the new song “Better Days.” With both songs on Bryan’s new album, the country singer appears to have another hit on his hands.

Zach Bryan Shares The Stage With “Hawk Tuah” Girl

Outside of sharing the stage with Mayer and Springsteen, Bryan also brought another celebrity to the stage recently when he surprised fans with the “Hawk Tuah” girl. Gaining fame overnight, the “Hawk Tuah” girl watched her life suddenly change when she discussed her thoughts on how to treat a man.

Since gaining fame, Rolling Stone revealed that merchandise surrounding her famous phrase brought in over $65,000. Fathead Threads brand manager, Jason Poteete said, “She’s probably one of the most well-known people in the world at this point. But I don’t know if she’s embraced it.”

As for Bryan, he celebrates the release of his new album by continuing to tour the country. He plans to perform until the end of August only to return in November and December. He hopes to end 2024 with performances in Brooklyn and with The Great American Bar Scene hitting shelves, the year appears to be all Bryan.





(Photo by Keith Griner/Getty Images)