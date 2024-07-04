Kacey Musgraves Shows up at Another Nashville Bar, Sings Merle Haggard With Local Band

Just days after showing up at Robert’s Western World in Nashville for an impromptu sing-a-long, Kacey Musgraves is back on the town and singing with local bands. Recently, she hopped on stage at The Underdog and joined Nashville artist Kristina Murray for a rendition of Merle Haggard’s “The Bottle Let Me Down.”

Musgraves took the first verse solo, but brough Murray in for the chorus and last few verses to show off her twangy talents. The band was hot, laying down steel riffs and backing up Murray and Musgraves perfectly. The two singers shared the mic on the small dive bar stage, and everyone in the bar on that Tuesday night should know they got a very special treat.

Previously, Kacey Musgraves was in Nashville to make an appearance at Zach Bryan’s tour stop, performing their duet “I Remember Everything.” She then made her way to Robert’s Western World, walking down Broadway undetected. Fans were in an uproar that no one noticed her.

“All of these people not realizing they’re walking next to the Queen????????” one fan wrote in the comments of her Instagram video. Before that, she posted videos on her Instagram stories of her singing karaoke at a local Nashville bar. Country music stars—they’re just like us.

Kacey Musgraves Celebrates Album Pageant Material Turning 9 Years Old With Memories of Smoking With Willie Nelson

Kacey Musgraves recently celebrated a milestone for her sophomore album, Pageant Material. The album turned 9 years old this year—released on June 23, 2015—and Musgraves took to Instagram to share some memories of the album’s production, including a memorable tour with Willie Nelson.

She began her lengthy caption by detailing the 2014 tour with Nelson and Alison Krauss, sharing that Nelson had them all over to his bus for a smoke where they talked about conspiracy theories, aliens, Nelson’s early job cutting trees, and old songs, among other things.

“I asked him ‘Hey, do you ever play ‘Are You Sure’?'” Musgraves continued. “He exhaled a big puff and blinked and said ‘Are you sure this is where you wanna be?’, looking surprised I knew such a deep cut then pulled his guitar from magically out of nowhere. I was officially on another planet at this point, hanging onto the fabric of time, barely able to cognize reality and form words but I managed to eek out a ‘yes.'”

After that, Nelson offered to record “Are You Sure” with Musgraves, which led to the song being featured on Pageant Material. Musgraves included photos and videos of the making of the music video, where she and Nelson already looked like old friends together.

