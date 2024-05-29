Zach Bryan Furious Over “Pink Skies” Heading to Pop Radio, Unloads NSFW Rant: “I Never Approved This”

Although only spending a little over seven years in country music, Zach Bryan is proving his star power with hit albums like DeAnn and Elisabeth. Releasing songs like “Something in the Orange”, the country singer gained recognition from both the Billboard Music Awards and the Academy of Country Music Awards. And to make it even better, Bryan has sold over 30 million albums. But recently, the singer released the single “Pink Skies.” And while thrilled about its success, he wasn’t a fan when he learned the song was heading to pop radio.

Videos by American Songwriter

While releasing the song last Friday, Bryan watched as “Pink Skies” climbed the all-genre iTunes Charts to reach the No. 1 spot. With the song gaining high praise from fans, Warner Records decided to expand the song’s reach by sending it to pop radio. The only problem – nobody seemed to discuss the move with Bryan, who shared his disdain all over Twitter. “This is f**ked, I never approved this, why is Pink Skies at pop radio?”

This is fucked, I never approved this, why is Pink Skies at Pop radio https://t.co/oTTYJMRLo7 — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 29, 2024

Trying to wrap his head around the decision, Bryan continued his rant by clarifying with colorful language, “I’m not a f**king pop artist or country artist leave me out of this.” As for “Pink Skies”, the country singer insisted, “Pink Skies is not a pop song.”

PINK SKIES IS NOT A POP SONG — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 29, 2024

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Giving Away Free Live Albums at Shows on His Quittin’ Time Tour]

Zach Bryan Tries To Embrace Entrance Into Pop Radio

While clearing the air about “Pink Skies” and the decision to send it to pop radio, Bryan fired off another tweet that seemed more tame. “Guys you have to send songs to radio, like you have to be like, “yeah I’m okay with that” going which way or the other.”

guys you have to send songs to radio, like you have to be like, “yeah I’m okay with that” going which way or the other — Zach Bryan (@zachlanebryan) May 29, 2024

Although not thrilled about the decision, Bryan continues to dominate country music as he controls the charts. And looking at his sold-out Quittin’ Time Tour, it appears that the singer has no signs of quitting anytime soon. And with his song making its way to pop radio, his stardom continues to grow with each new release.

As for fans, they seemed to love the idea of Bryan expanding his reach as one person wrote, “Don’t matter if they put you in X Genre, your music is amazing and transcend genre’s, I see positive that more people get to know your music and enjoy it, if this is the first song they hear from you and after go for more & become fans that’s all that matters. Love u Zach.”

(Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)