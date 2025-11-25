Zach Top’s Intimate Cover of This 1990s Randy Travis Classic Is Your Sign To Pull the Trigger on Those VIP Tickets

While Zach Top has only spent a few years in country music, the singer seemed to offer a glimpse into the history of the genre. Growing up listening to singers like George Strait, Keith Whitley, and Randy Travis, Top brought the sound of the ’90s back to life. And fans can’t get enough. Neither can country music as Top won the New Artist of the Year award at the CMAs. He was also nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year. Thrilled to add his name to the history of the genre he loved so much, Top recently honored the rich legacy of Travis.

When wanting to cover a song from Travis, there are more than a few options. Over the years, he produced hits like “On The Other Hand”, “Look Heart, No Hands”, and “Forever and Ever, Amen.” But before his Eugene, Oregon, show, Top decided to sing the 1992 classic “If I Didn’t Have You.”

@graysonwally VIP was worth every penny and even got him to sing this classic… just don’t ask him to play Rainbow Stew 🤣🤣 @Zach Top @Cheyenne Dalton 🤍 ♬ original sound – Grayson Wall

Zach Top Wasn’t Trying To Be The “Throwback Guy”

With only his guitar in hand, Top proved he didn’t need a massive stage or complicated set pieces to move an audience. While the fans in attendance soaked up the special performance, those online also enjoyed every second.

Looking at the comments, they included:

“I could listen to this guy sing the phone book.” “Single handedly, saving country music.”

“ He’s amazing. Seen him three times and met him once, and absolutely amazing. Can’t wait to see him again. “Awesome job. Keep up the great real country music. Thanks so much for sharing.”

As fans constantly praise Top for “saving country music”, he once discussed why he gravitated to the ’90s. “It’s not like I made the choice that I’m going to be a ’90s throwback guy. It’s like I grew up listening and learning from the same guys that all those ’90s guys would have been influenced by. So it comes from just as genuine of a place as those guys did the first time they came around.”

Able to play the songs he grew up with, Top understood the power of nostalgia. “Obviously, as you said, for a lot of us, it is reminiscent—kind of like, ‘I’ve heard this before.’ So it feels comfortable, it feels like an old boot.”

With every performance, Top continues to show why so many believe he’s leading country music back to its roots.

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/The Walt Disney Company via Getty Images)



