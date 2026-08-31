Zach Top Honors Dolly Parton With Back-to-Back Tributes to Two of Her Most Beloved Songs

While Dolly Parton was already an icon in country music, when the singer passed away – the sea of love, tributes, and memories proved just how far her impact stretched. She was more than a singer or actress. She was the perfect example of how one person could use fame to make the world a little brighter. Although countless artists honored the Queen of Country Music, Zach Top decided to celebrate her the best way he knew how – through the songs she left behind.

Quickly rising in country music, Top was still getting accustomed to the fame and stardom of Nashville. Always finding time to perform a cover from one of the stars that influenced him, the singer took a different approach when it came to highlighting the ongoing legacy of Dolly. Needing more than one song, Top kicked the tribute off with a throwback of “Here You Come Again.”

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Written by Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, the song was recorded by Dolly and released in September 1977. Taking over the airwaves, the song climbed the charts, peaking at No. 1 on the US Hot Country Songs. It extended its appeal into Canada, snagging the No. 1 spot on Canadian RPM Country and the Canadian RPM Adult Contemporary charts.

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Zach Top Pulling More Than A “9 To 5” For Dolly Parton

But again, when wanting to honor Dolly – it could be downright impossible to pick just one song. That’s why Top decided to add another track. Not wanting to wrestle with the decision, he simply added one more.

This time, Top turned his attention to one of the biggest hits of Dolly’s career. “9 to 5” was more than a song. It was also a hit film that featured Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Dolly, and Dabney Coleman. Produced with only a budget of $10 million, the singer proved her global appeal when it brought in over $100 million at the box office.

Not able to place Dolly into a single category of entertainment, she was nothing short of a global superstar. And if fans had anything to say about it – Top could add his name to her legacy. “Zach, we need you to put this cover on a CD. It needs to be a tribute CD to the legends who have passed away.”

Another fan insisted that while country lost a legendary voice, Top was keeping the genre alive. “Zach Top is the best thing to happen to country music in the last 20 years.”

But no matter what the future held for Top, his tribute proved the legends who came before him would always have a place in his music.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)