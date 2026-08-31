Carrie Underwood Honors a Friendship That “Transcends All Space & All Time” With Dolly Parton Tribute

While the world mourns Dolly Parton, there are those, like Carrie Underwood, who knew the Queen of Country Music on a personal level. Although always a fan of Dolly, Underwood got the chance to share the stage with the icon at the 2019 CMA Awards. The pair also collaborated on a special cover of “I Will Always Love You.” Cherishing every second they shared together, Underwood, like countless others, was heartbroken over the news of Dolly’s passing. Deciding to honor Dolly during her recent concert, the hitmaker promised fans she knew exactly where the “9 to 5” singer was.

With thousands of fans packing the Tanglewood Music Center in Lenox, Massachusetts, Underwood prepared to entertain the crowd with a few of her hit songs. But due to Dolly’s death, the night included a tribute not just to the singer but to the person she was. “[I want to] acknowledge and pour my love out for not just a huge influence to so many of us, but just one of the nicest people I think I’ve ever met on this planet. It is such a shock, I feel like to the whole world, the ripples… it’s like time just stood still.”

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As Underwood learned to navigate a world without Dolly, she promised that she was still here. “She’s just one that transcends all space and all time. And I feel like she was just out there with the brightest smile on her face up until the very last minute. And that’s something that I feel like we can all learn from. She is gone, but she is not forgotten. I know where she is. I know how much she loved Jesus.”

[RELATED: Bobby Bones Reveals What Made Dolly Parton Unlike Anyone Else in Country Music]

Carrie Underwood Explained Why Dolly Parton Would Always Be Remembered

For most tributes to Dolly, they included a cover of hits like “Jolene” or “I Will Always Love You.” But Underwood went a completely different route. Instead of following other singers, she performed a song that felt more like a promise than a goodbye with “See You Again.”

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to the legendary Dolly Parton on stage last night. She wore a custom jacket with her initials on the back & told the crowd "She is always with us, as long as she's in [our heads] & [our hearts]" 🤍



📷: Jessicaonairdj pic.twitter.com/gxINth1JrQ — Carrie Underwood UK (@CarrieU_UK) August 30, 2026

The tribute went far beyond “See You Again.” Keeping Dolly close, Underwood’s wardrobe included a custom jacket that had her initials embroidered on the back. And for those struggling with the loss, the country singer insisted that Dolly was never gone. “She is always with us, as long as she’s in our heads and our hearts.”

Dolly spent decades reminding fans about the importance of faith, love, and kindness. And with “See You Again,” Underwood leaned on those same lessons while reminding herself that Dolly’s passing wasn’t the end.

(Image Group LA/ABC via Getty Images)