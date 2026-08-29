Kacey Musgraves’ Live Rendition of “9 to 5” Is the Dolly Parton Tribute Worth Revisiting

Kacey Musgraves’ “9 to 5” cover is one to remember. In the wake of Dolly Parton’s death, videos of and about the country legend have begun making the rounds on social media.

One such clip features Musgraves performing Parton’s 1980 “9 to 5.” The moment came during Musgraves’ Los Angeles stop on her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour in 2022.

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Musgraves perfectly channeled Parton during her time on stage, dancing and singing as she encouraged the audience to do the same.

Kacey Musgraves covers Dolly Parton 9-5 in LA on star crossed tour 🥀 pic.twitter.com/r6b2ufRycY — alex (@alexxalexalexxx) August 26, 2026

The “Dry Spell” singer has made no secret of her love for Parton. After the icon’s Aug. 25 death, Musgraves paid tribute to her in a series of tweets.

“Dolly. 💔 This really really hurts,” Musgraves wrote in one post. In a second tweet, the singer added, “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden.”

A third and final post featured Musgraves reflecting on Parton’s reunion with her love, Carl Dean, who died in March 2025.

“So glad she’s with her Carl Dean,” Musgraves wrote. “No one talk to me today.”

Musgraves also remembered Parton on Instagram by sharing a selfie of herself with the late “Jolene” singer.

What to Know About Dolly Parton

Parton’s team announced that she died peacefully in Nashville on Aug. 25 at age 80. Shortly thereafter, Parton’s rep revealed that her death came after a short battle with cancer.

“Our beloved Dolly Parton spent her life and career bringing joy, laughter, hope and integrity into everything she touched,” Parton’s rep told People. “Her unmatched generosity reached the lives of countless people whom she would never meet, yet she was always there to offer a helping hand.”

“Whether it be the hundreds of millions of books donated through her invaluable Imagination Library or funding research that helped create a lifesaving vaccine used around the world, Dolly’s unconditional love for all people was the guiding force for her lasting impact,” the statement continued. “After bravely facing a brief battle with cancer, Dolly departed her Earthly life today at the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center surrounded by loved ones.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy