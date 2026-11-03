15-Year-Old ‘Voice’ Contestant Impresses With Lainey Wilson Cover as Coach Riley Green Calls Her “Little Reba”

Allie Rae is continuing to impress on The Voice. The 15-year-old country singer on Riley Green’s team wowed the coaches with her cover of Lainey Wilson’s “4X4XU.”

“Girl, you are 15 years old. That’s crazy,” Kelly Clarkson told the teen after she nailed her performance. “Regardless what happens right now, you are so far ahead of the game. You are going to be incredible.”

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Her coach agreed, and even went so far as to compare her to a country legend.

“Everything about it was great, like a little mini Reba,” Green said. “You’re so fierce. We got to see the best version of you in that performance. I really loved it.”

Afterwards, while speaking to the cameras, Green gushed over the young performer.

“Allie Rae’s definitely grown from the Blinds, and in a short period of time too,” he said. “She’s only 15 years old, but her stage presence doesn’t feel that way. Allie Rae definitely set the bar high. It’s going to be really tough to beat that performance.”

What to Know About The Voice‘s First-Ever Cut Week

Rae’s standout performance came amid The Voice‘s first-ever Cut Week. During this phase of the competition, the biggest cut in the show’s history took place.

It all started when Clarkson and Green, alongside fellow coaches Queen Latifah and Adam Levine, each selected two artists ahead of performances, giving them direct trip to the Live Shows.

The other five contestants were forced to perform for their lives, with only one spot available. Rae was one of those five artist on Team Riley, joining Everett Bounds, Keiyana Osmond, Kayleigh Matthews, and Joe Henley in giving Cut Week performances.

After the five performances, each coach will select one of their five artists to join their other two competitors in the Lives.

As for the remaining 12 artists, America will decide their fate. The single artist from any team with the most votes from America will make it to the Lives, rounding out the Top 13.

The Voice airs Mondays on NBC.

Photo by Cory Osborne/NBC