Is ‘The Voice’ New Tonight (November 1, 2026)?

With Halloween over and a new week here, The Voice prepared to enter a new phase with Cut Week. Having survived the Blind Auditions and the Battle Rounds, the remaining contestants continued to feel the pressure of the moment as all the coaches used their steals. Not having any more second chances at stardom, each performance could be their last. And for Queen Latifah, she hoped to make an impact during her debut season. But what about tonight? Is there a new episode?

Giving fans one last treat before transitioning into Thanksgiving, The Voice will air a new episode tonight. Kicking off Cut Week, the contestants will once again take the stage. According to the synopsis, each coach will send two artists to the live shows. For the remaining five, they will have to perform for one last spot. And wanting to give fans a say, they will also vote for one artist to finish the Top 13. With both the coaches and fans having the power during Cut Week, tonight will be a must-watch.

Videos by American Songwriter

Looking at the past week, Clarkson had the difficult decision to make when she placed Brooklyn Marie against Kavi Nyx. Covering David Guetta’s “Titanium,” the singers proved they had a bright future ahead of them. But with The Voice being a competition, only one could move forward. And for fans at home, it was the toughest decision of the season. “That was so sweet. Both are very talented. Kavi won it for me – she’s a pop star.”

Play video

[RELATED: “What’s Happening Here?!”: 14-Year-Old Stuns Kelly Clarkson and Queen Latifah on ‘The Voice’]

Kelly Clarkson Goes Against Fans On ‘The Voice’

Other fans agreed with the praise for Kavi as another comment added, “Kavi is so different. She has a beautiful voice and it’s a shame she isn’t progressing on the anymore.” That’s right. Kavi might have been a favorite on the show, but her time had ended when Clarkson decided to push Marie forward in the competition.

While some fans disagreed with the decision and labeled it “bonkers,” Clarkson has become the queen of singing competitions. Not only did she become the original American Idol, but she also helped coach several winners on The Voice.

A dominating force on The Voice, Clarkson knows that winning doesn’t always mean making the most popular decision. Don’t miss a new episode of The Voice, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans can also stream the episode the following day on Peacock.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)