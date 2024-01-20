Brittney Spencer Discusses Her Deeply Personal Debut Album ‘My Stupid Life’: “I Wanted to Put More of Myself and My Feelings into It”

Brittney Spencer has been in Nashville for more than a decade. A few years ago, she caught the attention of country fans after posting a cover of “Crowded Table” by The Highwomen on social media. Since then, she has further made her presence known with a pair of EPs. On Friday (January 19), she released her long-awaited, full-length debut album My Stupid Life. The album sees Spencer calling on her Nashville pals to blaze a singular trail in country music.

Recently, Spencer spoke to Billboard about My Stupid Life. During the conversation, she discussed the importance of collaboration, what she wanted to convey with the album, and more.

Spencer said she wanted the album to be “more personal” than her previous EPs. As a result, she co-wrote all 13 songs in the collection. “I wanted to put more of my stories and myself, which is challenging for me to do because I’m not a person who naturally likes to take up space,” she explained. “I find so much value in people and in stories. With this album, I wanted to put more of myself and my feelings into it, which is something I’m becoming more comfortable doing. I’m excited for this new chapter and nervous, and all the things.”

She did what she planned to do on the album. For instance, “The Last Time” dives into lessons Spencer learned from having her heart broken. Additionally, “Deeper” travels an adjacent path. It’s about the balance of wanting love and fearing another heartbreak.

Brittney Spencer on Collaboration

My Stupid Life features several guest appearances. Jason Isbell plays guitar on two of the album’s tracks. Grace Potter, Abbey Cone, Sarah Buxton, and Maren Morris also make appearances to lend backing vocals on multiple tracks.

Spencer sees women in the music business being pitted against one another and wants nothing to do with it. “People always will try to pit somebody against someone else and compare, and all of that stuff is the thief of creativity,” she said. “So, to be able to push back and be like, ‘No, that’s not my narrative. That’s not what’s happening,’ I just think it’s beautiful.

My Stupid Life is available to stream everywhere now.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images