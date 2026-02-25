19-Year-Old ‘The Voice’ Singer Dies in Hit-And-Run Crash

Thanks to the major popularity of The Voice, several spin-offs were created, hoping to capitalize on the original’s success. Some of those shows included The Voice Teens, The Voice Rap, The Voice Generations, and The Voice Kids. Among the countless singers who auditioned and competed on the shows was Nicole Valeria Vargas Gomez. Making her debut on The Voice Kids at just 12 years old, the young singer won over fans. While exploring a music career, the singer was sadly killed in a hit-and-run.

While once competing on the show, Gomez continued to dream of a career on the stage. But that dream was cut short when the 19-year-old was crossing the street in Quindío, Colombia. According to reports, Gomez and another individual were crossing the road when a vehicle struck them.

In a statement describing the incident, it read, “The force of the impact threw both victims into the air, sending them onto the opposite side of the roadway. Police confirmed that the driver allegedly did not stop to help and instead fled the scene.”

Nicole Valeria Vargas Gomez Remembered By University

With an investigation ongoing, law enforcement officials offered little information. “A traffic accident occurred involving pedestrians being run over by an unidentified vehicle, affecting two individuals who were crossing the road in the restaurant area at El Solar. At this time, the individuals can be identified as William Andres Paipa and Nicole Valeria Vargas Gomez.”

Although never losing her love for music, at the time of the incident, Gomez was studying Business Administration at the University of Quindío. The university honored her life with a touching message. “Nicole was a young woman committed to her academic training and to the cultural life of our alma mater.” The statement continued, “She left her mark through her discipline, sensitivity and deep love for art. As a member of Coranto, she always carried the name of the University of Quindio with honour to every meeting and performance.”

As authorities continue to search for the driver involved, Gomez’s family, friends, and fans are left mourning a life and career that was just beginning to take shape. Though her time was tragically cut short, those who knew her say her passion and light will never dim.

(Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images)