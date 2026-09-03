2-Time Grammy-Winning Jazz Legend Once Dubbed “America’s Best Singer” Dies at 70

While Cassandra Wilson didn’t release her debut album until the 1980s, the singer’s career started back when she was just a child. Playing the piano when she was 6, the singer eventually transitioned to the guitar when she was 12. From there, her passion for music exploded. And in 1985, she released her debut album, Point of View. That moment gifted her the chance to collaborate with some of the biggest names in the industry. Although leaving her mark on jazz music, sadly, Wilson passed away at 70.

The news of Wilson’s passing was shared by her longtime manager Robert Torre. He announced that the famed singer died on Wednesday in Jackson, Mississippi. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Cassandra Wilson, the Grammy Award-winning and legendary jazz artist.”

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Not releasing a cause of death at the time of his statement, Torre added that Wilson was surrounded by loved ones who cherished her the most. “Cassandra Wilson transitioned peacefully at home, surrounded by family, close friends, and her manager. Her family and close friends respectfully ask for privacy during this difficult time as they grieve her loss.”

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Cassandra Wilson Had That “Sultry, Smoky Vibe”

Aside from Wilson’s manager, host Gary Walker also took a moment to highlight her career. It was back in the early 1980s that he met the jazz singer. “There were no boundaries for Cassandra Wilson as to what she explored. And she did it with that sultry, smoky voice of hers, whether she was working on a Miles Davis re-imagination, approaching a great American Standard or approaching the world of Bob Dylan.”

Walker didn’t just praise her voice – he offered fans an example. “Her rendition of Dylan’s “Lay Lady Lay” is just phenomenal. Every time she approached a piece of music with that sultry, smoky vibe of hers, you thought ‘this is Cassandra’s music’ because it was.”

In the early 2000s, Wilson was dubbed “America’s Best Singer” by Time Magazine. With Wilson knowing the power behind her voice, her talents helped her collaborate with the Roots, Greg Osby, and Steve Coleman. She also recorded covers of songs from Bob Dylan and Cyndi Lauper.

With Grammy Awards and decades of music behind her, Wilson left little doubt about her place in jazz history. But beyond the awards, it was her unmistakable voice that fans would always remember.

(Photo by Skip Bolen/WireImage)