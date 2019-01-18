On May 3, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Caroline Spence is set to release her new album Mint Condition via Rounder Records. This album trails the artist’s 2017 release Spades and Roses and represents her first release with Rounder.

In advance of the release, Spence has shared “Long Haul,” as well as the title track. The former depicts the life of a struggling artist, while “Mint Condition” features vocals from Emmylou Harris and holds special meaning for Spence.

“I remember sitting on the floor of my bedroom in 2013, at a point when I’d been writing a lot of woe-is-me breakup songs,” Spence says. “I gave myself a writing prompt that was something like, ‘Let’s write the opposite of all that. Let’s think about the type of life you’d like to look back on when you’re older. Let’s write something good enough for Emmylou Harris to sing … Everything came full-circle in this amazing way.’’

In 2013, “Mint Condition” won the Grand Prize for the American Songwriter Lyric Contest.

Mint Condition was produced by Dan Knobler (Lake Street Drive, Erin Rae) and mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Gary Paczosa (Sarah Jarosz, Parker Millsap, Gillian Welch).

Listen to both songs and view the album’s track listing below.

Mint Condition track-listing

1. What You Don’t Know

2. Angels or Los Angeles

3. Song About a City

4. Sometimes a Woman Is an Island

5. Who’s Gonna Make My Mistakes

6. Sit Here and Love Me

7. Long Haul

8. Wait on the Wine

9. Who Are You

10. Til You Find One

11. Mint Condition

