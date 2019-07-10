Photo courtesy of the artist

On Wednesday, it was announced that singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly signed an exclusive worldwide publishing deal with international independent music publisher Concord Music Publishing.

“Refreshing the air in a writer’s sphere is bittersweet but also necessary at times,” Ruston Kelly says in a statement announcing the deal. “Signing with Concord is just that for me, and I’m very excited to have such an enthusiastic and driven team here.”

Kelly plans to release his next album, which follows his critically acclaimed 2018 album Dying Star, in 2020 through Rounder Records. Dying Star was also released via Rounder and landed on American Songwriter‘s Top 25 Albums of 2018 list.

SVP of A&R/Artist Relations for Concord Music Publishing Tom DeSavia commented, “Ruston is that rare, wonderful breed of writer — with one foot firmly planted in tradition, while constantly pushing the limits of contemporary creativity. He has an undeniable punk ethic, like many of the legendary greats before him.”

Ruston Kelly both writes his own music and has written for artists including Tim McGraw, Josh Abbott Band and Rob Baird. His Brightly Burst Tour begins in September.



