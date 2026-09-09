2026 CMA Awards Nominees To Be Revealed Live: Here’s How To Watch

The nominees for the 60th Annual CMA Awards will soon be revealed! Country music fans will find out if their favorite artists made the cut on Thursday, Sept. 10.

The announcement will begin with Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer revealing a selection of categories live on air.

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The fun will then travel to Nashville, where singer Lee Ann Womack and American Idol winner Hannah Harper will take things over. The pair will host a livestream at 8 a.m. CT to unveil the remaining categories on CMA’s official YouTube channel.

The livestream will also feature special voiceover narration from SiriusXM’s “The Highway” host Cody Alan as well as Emmy-winning media personality Kelly Sutton.

Just over two months later, the winners will be revealed at a Nashville ceremony.

What to Know About the 60th Annual CMA Awards

While the nominees for the show are currently unknown, the host is not. Lainey Wilson has been tapped to lead the ceremony for the third consecutive year.

In 2024, Wilson co-hosted the ceremony alongside Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. She took on solo hosting duties for the first time the following year.

“I grew up watching the CMA Awards like it was the Super Bowl, so to be hosting for a second year is a true honor,” Wilson said ahead of the 2025 show. “I’m humbled that CMA has trusted me with this role, and I can’t wait to love on this genre that has given me so much.”

This year, Wilson said, “I couldn’t be more excited to be hosting the CMA Awards again this year, especially with it being the 60th anniversary.”

“I’ve had so much fun hosting the last two years, and this one’s going to be extra special,” she added. “Can’t wait to see y’all in November!”

The 12-time CMA Award winner is an apt host for the evening. Among women, Wilson’s CMA wins trail only that of Miranda Lambert, who has won a record 14 trophies.

The 60th Annual CMA Awards will air live on ABC and Disney+ from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 18. The ceremony will be available to stream next day on Hulu.

Tickets to the show will go on sale Friday, Sept. 18.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage



