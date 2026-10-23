3 Acoustic Country Songs From the 1970s Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

There is nothing quite like hearing a country song played on an acoustic guitar. It gets back to the root of the genre. It gets back to the core—people sharing important, necessary stories and ideas over simple instrumentation. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three songs from back in the day suited for an unplugged performance. Indeed, these are three acoustic country songs from the 1970s whose melodies still echo decades later.

“Thank God I’m A Country Boy” by John Denver from ‘Back Home Again’ (1974)

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John Denver knew how to get to the essence of an idea. He knew how to find that bit of inspiration and turn it into a classic song. For evidence of this, look no further than “Thank God I’m A Country Boy”. The 1974 tune delivers on the promise of its title. Denver sings with pride and joy about who he is and what he loves. And all the while, he’s plucking away on that hallowed acoustic six-string. If you ever wanted to know who Denver was at his core or if you ever wanted to feel pride over who you are at yours, put this tune on and bask in its country bliss.

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“Jolene” by Dolly Parton from ‘Jolene’ (1974)

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Simply put, this is one of the most beloved country tunes of all time. And rightly so! When Dolly Parton sings, we listen. But when she sings a revenge song about some hussy trying to take her man? Well, we listen that much closer. That’s right, that’s what Parton sings about on this acoustic-driven tune. She warns Jolene and any other folks listening who might want to bat their eyelashes at her husband—stay away from her man, or else she will write a scathing song about you that will go on to live forever!

“Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” by Willie Nelson from ‘Red Headed Stranger’ (1975)

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When country music fans close their eyes and envision a country artist playing a tune on the porch with an acoustic, chances are it’s Willie Nelson who they’re imagining. The timeless artist seems like he was born with a six-string in his hand. The songs he writes on the instrument seem plucked from the blue (or rainy) sky. And even those he didn’t write (like “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain”) seem divine as he performs them with his beat-up old acoustic guitar he’s named Trigger. Indeed, Nelson provides the Platonic Ideal of acoustic country music.

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