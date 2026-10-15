3 Country Songs From the 1970s We Hear All the Time in Shopping Malls and Grocery Stores

In the 1970s, it was a good time to be a country music fan. Big names in the genre were releasing albums left and right, solidifying their legacies and helping to bring a lot of good attention to their chosen art form.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three songs from back in the day that still stand out in popular culture. Indeed, these are three country songs from the 1970s we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Gambler” by Kenny Rogers from ‘The Gambler’ (1978)

Play video

Kenny Rogers hit the jackpot when he recorded this song. Not only does it boast an incredible hook that people seem to memorize after just a single listen, but the tune displays Rogers’ delightfully gravely voice and his country swagger. Since its release, this track has been covered countless times. And rapper Wyclef Jean even remixed it in 2000, creating a crossover hit at the turn of the 21st century. Young country fans out there—dive into this track and learn what to do at the poker table. And for all these reasons and more, this classic is often heard in your favorite stores and shops. It’s a crowd pleaser!

“I Will Always Love You” by Dolly Parton from ‘Jolene’ (1974)

Play video

Dolly Parton had a grip on country music in the 1970s thanks to her 1974 LP, Jolene. The album included the title track, which itself is an all-timer. But it also included Parton’s ode to her former performing partner, Porter Wagoner. As Parton left his side to go totally solo in her career, she penned this track as a goodbye. Little did she know just what she made in the moment! Today, you can hear Parton singing the song in your local grocery store as you push your shopping cart down the aisles. (You’ll also likely hear Whitney Houston singing it in her classic cover.)

“Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver from ‘Poems, Prayers & Promises’ (1971)

Play video

This 1971 song by John Denver gets everyone who hears it feeling nostalgic and wistful. It’s the perfect song to put patrons in a bit of a haze as they shop for undershirts or breakfast cereal. Whenever this tune comes on the air, you can’t help but think of a simpler time; you can’t help but think of home. Denver really nailed it with this offering. And it has since become a fan favorite on myriad country playlists and in shopping malls and grocery stores all over the country.

Photo by Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr.