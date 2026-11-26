Back in 1966, many a baby boomer who loved pop-rock got to hear some really amazing tunes from the era’s biggest bands and artists. The following four tracks are probably still stuck in your head if you’re one such baby boomer.

“Good Vibrations” by The Beach Boys

Videos by American Songwriter

Play video

The Beach Boys dropped some of the most legendary and era-defining tunes in the 1960s, but few are as memorable as “Good Vibrations”. This song took the world by storm in 1966, making it to the Top 10 around the world. “Good Vibrations” hit the top of the Billboard Hot 100 and charts in the UK, France, and other countries. Brian Wilson was on a totally different wavelength.

“I’m A Believer” by The Monkees from ‘More Of The Monkees’

Play video

This song has gone in and out of vogue since its release in late 1966. Baby boomers remember this song from its original version, a pop-rock hit that made it to No. 31 on the Adult Contemporary chart in the US. Millennials remember it best by Smash Mouth’s modernized version of the song, which was famously included in the soundtrack of the 2001 animated film Shrek. No matter which version you remember, there’s no denying that this song is insanely infectious.

“Sunshine Superman” by Donovan from ‘Sunshine Superman’

Play video

Donovan was having a great time in the 60s, and “Sunshine Superman” was just one of a few noteworthy hits by the Scottish singer-songwriter during that era. This psychedelic pop-rock delight was a chart-topper on the Hot 100 and remains Donovan’s only single to top that coveted chart. In the UK, “Sunshine Superman” made it all the way to No. 2.

“Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles from ‘Revolver’

Play video

Something about “Eleanor Rigby” sounds so different from the rest of The Beatles’ discography, and even the rest of the psychedelic 1966 record Revolver. It’s a baroque pop-rock classic, one with a spooky vibe and gorgeous instrumentation that makes it stand out from their other works. If you’re a baby boomer who got your hands on Revolver in 1966, this pop-rock song likely blew your mind.

“Eleanor Rigby” by The Beatles made it to No. 11 on the Hot 100. It also reached No. 1 on the UK charts.

Photo by Screen Archives/Getty Images