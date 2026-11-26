The beginning of the 1970s was the beginning of a great era in music. So many great songs were released in the first part of the decade, including these three Top 10 hits from 1971. They are all so good, it’s almost certain that every 70s kid alive still remembers them today.

“What’s Going On” by Marvin Gaye

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What’s Going On” is the title track of an album that Marvin Gaye also released in 1971. The song was written by Gaye, along with Al Cleveland and Renaldo Benson.

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Inspired by political unrest all over the country, “What’s Going On” says in part, “Father, father / We don’t need to escalate / You see, war is not the answer / For only love can conquer hate.”

In 1986, Cyndi Lauper included a version of this song on her sophomore True Colors album.

“Hey Girl” by Donny Osmond

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“Hey Girl” is Donny Osmond’s third single. It is also Osmond’s third consecutive Top 10 hit as a solo artist. Part of Osmond’s Portrait Of Donny album, “Hey Girl” is actually a cover of a song first released by Freddie Scott in 1963. Gerry Goffin and Carole King are the two writers of “Hey Girl”.

The song starts with “Hey girl I want you to know / I’m going to miss you so much if you go (Bye Bye Baby) / And hey girl I tell you no lies (Bye Bye Baby) / Something deep inside of me is going to die.”

Interestingly, Osmond was just shy of his 14th birthday when he released “Hey Girl”

“Crazy Love” by Helen Reddy

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“Crazy Love” is on Helen Reddy’s freshman album, I Don’t Know How To Love Him. The song was written by Van Morrison, who first released his version of the song in 1970.

The chorus says simply, “He gives me love, love, love, love, crazy love / He gives me love, love, love, love, crazy love.”

Reddy is far from the only artist to put her own spin on “Crazy Love”. The song has been covered multiple times, including by Aaron Neville and Brian McKnight, among others.

“Crazy Love” is Reddy’s first Top 10 single in the United States. However, she did have a Top 5 single in her native Australia with “I Don’t Know How To Love Him”, the single that preceded this song. “I Don’t Know How To Love Him” hit the Top 15 in the United States.

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