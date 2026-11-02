3 British Invasion Songs From the 1970s We Know You Sing All the Time in the Shower

On average, the 1970s offered music fans the type of songs that made them want to sing. Rock music was everywhere, and people enjoyed singing along with the big, bombastic, buzzing songs of the day. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to dive into three songs that made people sing both back in the day and today. Indeed, these are three British Invasion songs from the 1970s we know you sing in the shower.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac from ‘Rumours’ (1977)

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Some songs are just supremely singable. There is something about the melody or the lyrics or the chorus that just urges people to open their mouths and belt out glorious sounds. And for most, “Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac is at the top of the list. It’s an empowering track. Singing it makes you feel like you can take on any challenge. And you can do it all on your own. You don’t need other people! They can go their own ways! Indeed, you feel a nice surge of strength as you sing out this beloved 1977 track.

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“Fame” by David Bowie from ‘Young Americans’ (1975)

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David Bowie had swagger. You could see it when he walked across the stage and you could hear it in his music. And when you sing along to his stuff, you can feel that same attitude. It’s delightful. It’s like wearing a terrific Halloween costume. That’s why it can be so fun to sing Bowie songs like “Fame” while you’re shampooing your hair or scrubbing your knees. You can pretend, as you sing, that you’re getting ready for something special. You’re famous! You’re a star! Enjoy it!

“Tiny Dancer” by Elton John from ‘Madman Across The Water’ (1971)

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Elton John is another artist who released songs that have always been fun to sing. Of course, Sir Elton had a knack for the theatrical. Every one of his concerts was akin to a Broadway musical. And part of the reason why was because so many of his songs are a joy to belt out at the top of your lungs. Take, for example, “Tiny Dancer”. Who doesn’t love to sing about the character and all her California friends? It’s all so elaborate and intriguing!

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