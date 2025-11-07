Hot (Tour) Legs: Rod Stewart Announces New 2026 US Concerts Featuring Opening Acts Howard Jones and Richard Marx

Rod Stewart’s apparently is nowhere near wrapping up his One Last Time tour. The British rock legend has just added 15 new U.S. dates to the trek in 2026, doubling the number of confirmed shows he has lined up for next year.

Videos by American Songwriter

The newly announced concerts span from a March 13 performance in Uncasville, Connecticut, through an August 15 show in Kansas City, Missouri.

While the Connecticut gig won’t feature an opening act, either U.K. synth-pop veteran Howard Jones or pop-rock star Richard Marx will be the support act at the other concerts. Jones will join Stewart at Rod’s four shows in April. They’re scheduled for April in Knoxville, Tennessee; April 17 in Huntsville, Alabama; April 19 in The Woodlands, Texas; and April 22 in Rogers, Arkansas.

Marx will open for Rod at 10 new performances, plotted out from a June 8 concert in Phoenix, Arizona, through the Kansas City show.

[RELATED: Rod Stewart’s Hilarious Reaction to Yungblud’s Belief That the Hall of Famer Was His Grandpa]

Tickets for the newly added concerts go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 14, at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com. An artist pre-sale will begin Monday, November 10, at 10 a.m. local time. Other pre-sale opportunities also will be available. Visit RodStewart.com for more details.

Fans interested in buying tickets early may want to check StubHub.

Stewart’s Remaining 2025 Concerts and Previously Announced 2026 Shows

Stewart will wrap up 2025 with a series of nine European tour dates followed by a December 17 concert in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The European shows kick off November 25 in Hamburg, Germany, and are scheduled through a December 13 performance in Athens, Greece.

Rod’s 2026 itinerary begins with a previously announced February 27 concert in Hollywood, Florida. That will be followed by already-scheduled shows on March 3 in Tampa, Florida; March 5 in St. Augustine, Florida; March 7 in Atlantic City, New Jersey; and March 10 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. The day after his March 13 gig in Uncasville, Connecticut, Stewart will head to Allentown, Pennsylvania, for another previously announced concert.

The two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also has a six-date Las Vegas residency scheduled at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. That engagement runs from May 27 until June 6.

In addition, Stewart has three confirmed performances scheduled in Europe next summer. Those gigs will take place on June 27 in Lisbon, Portugal; June 30 in Valencia, Spain; and July 2 in Bassano Del Grappa, Italy.

February 27 – Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

March 3 – Tampa, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

March 5 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheater

March 7 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at Etess Arena

March 10 – Hamilton, ON, Canada @ TD Coliseum

March 13 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 14 – Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

April 15 – Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center*

April 17 – Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheater*

April 19 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion*

April 22 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP*

May 27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

May 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 6 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

June 8 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center+

June 10 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl+

June 12 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre+

June 15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

June 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre+

June 27 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Rock in Rio, Parque Tejo

Jun 30 – Valencia, Spain @ Roig Arena

July 2 – Bassano Del Grappa, Italy @ Bassono Music Park

July 31 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater+

August 1 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach+

August 9 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center+

August 11 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena+

August 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Morton Amphitheater+

* = with Howard Jones

+ = with Richard Marx.

(Courtesy of Live Nation)

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.