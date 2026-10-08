3 Classic Jazz Pop Tracks That Feel Like a Warm Drink on a Cold Day

These jazz-pop songs make the perfect playlist for fall and winter. Listeners crowd around them like something warm to drink to stave off the cold. They complement a hazy, gray day better than anything else. They add a much-needed touch of warmth to cold weather.

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“’Tis Autumn” — Nat King Cole

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We have to start with a cold-weather classic: “’Tis Autumn”. This Nat King Cole jazz pop staple is obviously a seasonal listen. If you’re anything like me, you wait around all year to get a chance to listen to this track again. Once the weather starts to crisp up, this is many listeners’ first stop.

“The trees say they’re tired, they’ve borne too much fruit / Charmed all the wayside, there’s no dispute / Now shedding leaves, they don’t give a hoot,” the lyrics read. This song really paints a picture. You can almost feel yourself cozied around a cup of warm cider, soaking in the crisp fall air. It’s a transportive experience that works any time of year, but it especially matches the world around you in the colder months.

“I’m In The Mood For Love” — Julie London

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Few voices are as warm and comforting as Julie London’s. Really, any of her jazz pop songs could find a comfortable home on this list, but “I’m In The Mood For Love” stands out. “I’m in the mood for love / Simply because you’re near me / Honey, but when you’re near me / I’m in the mood for love,” the lyrics read. On paper, this song isn’t much to speak of, but when you hear London’s tender voice singing it, it becomes a much richer experience.

This is the sonic assuage you want in the colder months, when you’re looking for anything to keep you warm. London’s vocals are impossibly smooth here, pairing perfectly with a slow, cold day. Add this to your end-of-the-year playlists, stat.

“Autumn In New York” — Billie Holiday

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You don’t need to be in the namesake city to enjoy this track. Whether you’re in The Big Apple or down south, this song strikes the perfect chord whenever the weather turns cool.

“Glittering crowds and shimmering clouds / And canyons of steel / They’re making me feel / I’m home,” the lyrics read. Billie Holiday’s vocals here perfectly match the romance of the colder months.

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