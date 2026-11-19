Country music from the end of the 1960s will always sound timeless. So many incredible songs were released throughout that time period, including these three Top 40 hits from 1968. They are so memorable that every 60s kid alive likely still knows them by heart today.

“Just Because I’m A Woman” by Dolly Parton

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“Just Because I’m A Woman” is the title track and only single from a record that Dolly Parton released in 1968. Parton is the sole writer of “Just Because I’m A Woman”.

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The song says in part, “Just let me tell you this / Then we’ll both know where we stand / My mistakes are no worse than yours/ Just because I’m a woman.”

The sophomore record follows Parton’s incredible Hello, I’m Dolly debut. That album includes “Dumb Blonde” and “Something Fishy”, both hit singles for Parton. “Just Because I’m A Woman” is Parton’s last Top 20 single until 1970, with “Mule Skinner Blues (Blue Yodel No. 8)”.

“Milwaukee, Here I Come” by George Jones and Brenda Carter

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On George Jones’s I’ll Share My World With You album is “Milwaukee, Here I Come”. The song, a duet with Jones and Brenda Carter, was written by Lee Fykes.

“Milwaukee, Here I Come” starts with, “Well, I’m a gonna get on that ol’ turnpike, and I’m gonna ride / I’m a gonna leave this town till you decide / Which one you want the most, them Opry stars or me / Milwaukee, here I come from Nashville, Tennessee.”

Interestingly, although Jones sings this song with Carter, his future wife, Tammy Wynette, is on the cover of I’ll Share My World With You. The couple, married from 1969 to 1975, often performed this song together.

One year later, in 1969, Porter Wagoner and Parton included this song on Always, Always, their third record of duets.

“Autumn Of My Life” by Bobby Goldsboro

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Bobby Goldsboro had already released more than 20 singles before releasing “Autumn Of My Life”. Still, this song is only his second country hit, although he fared better on the pop charts. “Autumn Of My Life” follows “Honey”, Goldsboro’s first and only No. 1 single at country radio.

“Autumn Of My Life” is the first single from Goldsboro’s Word Pictures project. Written solely by Goldsboro, it also became a crossover single for Goldsboro, reaching the Top 5 on Billboard’s Easy Listening chart and Top 20 on the Hot 100 chart.

The sad song says in part, “But in the autumn of my years, I noticed the tears / And I knew our life was in the past / Though I tried to pretend, I knew it was the end / For the autumn of my life had come at last.“

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