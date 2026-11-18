Classic rock was just beginning to evolve in 1962, a natural progression from the rock and roll sounds of the 1950s and early 1960s. The following classic rock ballads, specifically, really resonated with 60s kids that year. If you were one such kid, you might just remember these tunes.

“You Belong To Me” by The Duprees

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“See the pyramids along the Nile / Watch the sun rise on a tropic isle / Just remember, darling, all the while / You belong to me.”

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This doo-wop jam from The Duprees is actually a cover of a traditional pop song by Jo Stafford and Paul Weston from 1952. The Duprees put a then-modern doo-wop spin on “You Belong To Me”, and that was enough to bring it all the way to No. 7 on the Hot 100 chart.

“Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream)” by Roy Orbison from ‘Roy Orbison’s Greatest Hits’

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“Dream baby got me dreaming sweet dreams, the whole day through / Dream baby got me dreaming sweet dreams, the nighttime, too.”

The king of rockabilly himself dropped this gorgeous ballad in 1962. “Dream Baby (How Long Must I Dream)” makes it to our list of classic rock ballads from 1962 that 60s kids still love for good reason, too. This was one of Orbison’s biggest early-career hits. “Dream Baby” reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 2 in the UK. Years later, country singer Glen Campbell would cover the song and earn similar success as well.

“Coney Island Baby” by The Excellents

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“You’re my Coney Island baby, you’re so precious, so sweet / Since the day I met you, my life has been complete / You’re my everything, soon you’ll wear my ring / You’re my girl.”

How about another doo-wop classic? This gorgeous song made it to No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and it was an obvious local classic among listeners in Brooklyn, New York. It’s a shame that the group of top-tier vocalists wasn’t able to make it further in their careers because of issues with their record label, because “Coney Island Baby” is a treat that continues to attract fans on oldies radio.

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