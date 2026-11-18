While there was certainly melancholy to be found in early 1960s popular music, the overall disposition of this soundscape was overwhelmingly sunny. Love songs and funny, feel-good tunes abounded, leaving baby boomers with a wellspring of bright and upbeat tracks that they can still sing by heart—including these five especially popular ones from 1964.

“Love Me Do” by The Beatles

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The Beatles were coming into their own in 1964. Beatlemania was running rampant, and the Fab Four were churning out chart-topping hit after chart-topping hit. One such track was “Love Me Do”, a bluesy, harmony-rich track that virtually every baby boomer will still be able to sing by heart today. “Love, love me do, you know I love you / I’ll always be true, so please, love me do.”

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“Everybody Loves Somebody” by Dean Martin

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Dean Martin had the kind of effortlessly cool vocal delivery that made you want to sing along as if you were him, glass of something brown in one hand and a cigarette in the other. As such, baby boomers got plenty of practice learning the lyrics to “Everybody Loves Somebody” while they also worked on their Dean Martin impression. “Everybody loves somebody sometime, everybody falls in love somehow.”

“Do Wah Diddy Diddy” by Manfred Mann

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Plenty of early 1960s songs were so memorable because they were just plain fun to sing. There’s a satisfying linguistic element to the refrain “doo-wah diddy, diddy dum, diddy do,” which is undoubtedly why Manfred Mann’s 1964 single “Do Wah Diddy Diddy” became such an infectious hit. Even decades later, virtually every baby boomer can sing along to this upbeat, feel-good number.

“Chug-a-Lug” by Roger Miller

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Speaking of 1964 songs with a satisfying linguistic element, Roger Miller’s “Chug-A-Lug” offered much of the same in its own silly way. Miller achieved great crossover success with this country song, peaking in the Top 10 at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. Even baby boomers who didn’t typically like listening to country music would find themselves humming along to this one. “Chug-a-lug, chug-a-lug, make you want to holler, hi-de-ho!”

“Under The Boardwalk” by The Drifters

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Finally, romantic, summery songs like “Under The Boardwalk” were all the rage in 1964. This particular Drifters tune became a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and is considered a pop standard today. Depending on which baby boomer you ask to sing this iconic cut, you might get multiple vocal parts in one performance.

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