By the early 1960s, music was becoming a powerful medium for expressing all kinds of emotions, including sadness. These are three of the most heartbreaking songs from 1962, which still pack a powerful emotional punch today.

“I Can’t Stop Loving You’ by Ray Charles

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“I Can’t Stop Loving You” might seem like it’s a declaration of commitment, but it’s really about a broken heart. Written by Don Gibson, it’s Gibson who first released “I Can’t Stop Loving You” in 1957. Five years later, Charles included this song on his Modern Sounds in Country and Western Music, one of the most successful albums of his career.

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Charles’ version of “I Can’t Stop Loving You” remains one of his biggest hits. A five-week No. 1 single on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, “I Can’t Stop Loving You” also landed at the top of the charts on Billboard’s R&B and Adult Contemporary chart.

“I Can’t Stop Loving You” says, “Those happy hours that we once knew / Tho’ long ago, they still make me blue / They say that time heals a broken heart / But time has stood still since we’ve been apart.”

This is Charles’ final No. 1 single on the Hot 100 chart. “I Can’t Stop Loving You” has been covered by numerous other artists, including Kitty Wells, Roy Orbison, Paul Anka, Frank Sinatra, Faron Young, Conway Twitty, Bryan Adams, and more.

“Crying In The Rain” by The Everly Brothers

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“Crying In The Rain” is part of The Everly Brothers’ The Golden Hits of The Everly Brothers record. Carole King wrote “Crying In The Rain” by herself.

The song says in part, “I beg of you, I wait for cloudy skies / You won’t know the rain from the tears in my eyes / You’ll never know that / I still love you so / Though the heartaches remain / I’ll do my crying in the rain.”

In 1981, Tammy Wynette had a Top 20 country hit with this song.

“Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” by Neil Sedaka

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Neil Sedaka sings the truth in “Breaking Up Is Hard To Do”. On Sedaka’s Neil Sedaka Sings His Greatest Hits, Sedaka wrote this song with Howard Greenfield.

“Breaking Up Is Hard To Do” ends with, “I beg of you, don’t say goodbye / Can’t we give our love just one more try / Come on baby, let’s start anew / Breaking up is hard to do.”

This is Sedaka’s first No. 1 single. After this song, he didn’t return to the top spot until 1974, with “Laughter In The Rain”.

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