Country music in the 1980s is the perfect soundtrack for gratitude. So many positive, uplifting songs were released throughout the decade, including these four tunes, which all celebrate the joy of being alive.

“On The Road Again” by Willie Nelson

Play video

Willie Nelson’s joy is palpable in “On The Road Again”. Out in 1980 and written solely by Nelson, “On The Road Again” is part of Honeysuckle Rose, an album with music from a film of the same name, starring Nelson

Videos by American Songwriter

“On The Road Again” starts with, “On the road again / Just can’t wait to get on the road again / The life I love is makin’ music with my friends / And I can’t wait to get on the road again.”

Interestingly, Nelson was on an airplane with Sydney Pollack and Jerry Schatzberg, who were part of Honeysuckle Rose. They asked him for songs, which resulted in Nelson beginning to write “On The Road Again” on a barf bag in the airplane.

“On The Road Again” gave Nelson a Grammy Award for Best Country Song.

“Girls Night Out” by The Judds

Play video

The Judds’ “Girls Night Out” is the perfect female anthem, which celebrates going out and having a good time. Ironically, “Girls Night Out” was written by two men, Brent Maher and Jeffrey Bullock. Still, the 1985 single remains one of The Judds’ biggest hits.

“Girls Night Out” is part of Why Not Me, the duo’s debut album. The song says, “Well, it’s a girls’ night out / Honey, there ain’t no doubt / I’m gonna dance every dance ’til the boys go home.”

Why Not Me also included “Love Is Alive”, another No. 1 hit for The Judds.

“Louisiana Saturday Night” by Mel McDaniel

Play video

Mel McDaniel’s first Top 10 hit is “Louisiana Saturday Night”. On his I’m Countryfied record, Bob McDill is the only writer of this uptempo track.

“Louisiana Saturday Night” starts with the chorus, which says, “Well, you get down the fiddle and you get down the bow / Kick off your shoes, and you throw ’em on the floor / Dance in the kitchen till the mornin’ light / Louisiana Saturday night.”

Don Williams first recorded this song on his 1977 Country Boy record.

“Forever And Ever, Amen” by Randy Travis

Play video

One of Randy Travis’s most notable hits, “Forever And Ever, Amen” is on his Always & Forever album. Paul Overstreet and Don Schlitz wrote this sweet love song together.

“Forever And Ever, Amen” says, “I’m gonna love you forever, forever and ever, amen / As long as old men sit and talk about the weather / As long as old women sit and talk about old men.”

This song became a three-week No. 1 hit for Travis. Travis won the CMA Award for Single of the Year in 1987 with “Forever And Ever, Amen”.

Photo by CBS via Getty Images