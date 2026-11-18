I love music discovery as much as the next music lover. But when it comes to driving my car, when I want my focus on the road and not on trying to skip a brand-new song I’m not crazy about, I tend to stick with my regular rotation for driving music. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, which is how I feel about these four Top 40 hits from 1982.

“I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” by Joan Jett And The Blackhearts

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Joan Jett’s career-defining hit “I Love Rock ‘N’ Roll” was the first rock song fronted by a woman I have conscious memories of hearing for the first time—special thanks to my older sister for introducing me to the track before I was in first grade. Unsurprisingly, the song struck a resonant chord inside my little kindergartener self. And indeed, all these decades later, I still keep this song on heavy rotation on my car radio. I don’t care that it’s cheesy and overplayed. It’s a Top 10 hit in Rhonda the Honda.

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“Should I Stay Or Should I Go” by The Clash

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The Clash had that kind of devil-may-care, liberating attitude that can feel especially satisfying to lean into when alone in the car. That is, giving into those shrugging shoulders, bobbing head, and Joe Strummer vocal delivery feels good, not the driving itself. “Should I Stay Or Should I Go” is a classic Clash track that first came out in the fall of 1982 as a double A-side with “Straight To Hell”. The song appeared on Combat Rock, the band’s fifth studio album.

“Dirty Laundry” by Don Henley

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Don Henley might have built his career on the wings of The Eagles. But he’s certainly no slouch as a solo performer. The early 1980s saw Henley shine in intense, cinematic, but undeniably catchy solo tracks like “The Boys Of Summer” and, one of my personal favorites, “Dirty Laundry”. The synthesizers are deliciously 1980s, the drum beat is a powerful toe-tapper, and the lyrics are poignant and biting. Put them all together, and this is an easy pick for Top 40 tracks from 1982 that stay on regular rotation in my car.

“Twilight Zone” by Golden Earring

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Finally, another Top 40 hit from 1982 that remains just as popular as ever within the confines of my car is Golden Earring’s “Twilight Zone”. The Dutch rock ‘n’ rollers put the song out as the lead single of their 16th studio album, Cut, which came out one month after the future hit record. From the signature guitar riff to the driving chorus, this song always gives me the boost of energy I need when putting in hours on the interstate.

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