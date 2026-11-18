When it comes to the 1990s, grunge rock was an important sonic staple. Everywhere you went, from record stores to radio studios to dorm rooms, you heard the big, bombastic, buzzing, guitar-driven stuff. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. We wanted to dive into three tracks from back in the day that we are still quite fond of. Indeed, these are three grunge bands that formed in the 1990s whose melodies still echo decades later.

Pearl Jam

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Grunge music is synonymous with the Pacific Northwest. The genre was started in and around Seattle. And one of the bands that came out of the Emerald City’s grunge scene in the 1990s was Pearl Jam. Fronted by Eddie Vedder and featuring a slew of Seattle staples like Mike McCready and Jeff Ament, Pearl Jam started in 1990 and released its debut LP, Ten, in 1991. That album included hits like “Black” and “Alive” and since then, the group has dropped 11 more studio records, including Dark Matter in 2024.

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Temple Of The Dog

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Right around the time that Pearl Jam was getting going, there were other grunge groups popping up around the Emerald City of note. One of those was the tribute supergroup Temple Of The Dog. Created in 1990 in the wake of Seattle grunge singer Andrew Wood’s untimely passing, Temple Of The Dog featured the likes of Chris Cornell, Eddie Vedder, Mike McCready, and others around the local grunge scene at the time. Known today for their sole self-titled LP and hits like “Hunger Strike”, the band, despite its brief lifespan, remains beloved.

Mad Season

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Speaking of grunge supergroups that popped up in the 1990s, Temple Of The Dog wasn’t the only one making waves. Founded in 1994, Mad Season featured singer Layne Staley of Alice In Chains, drummer Barrett Martin of Screaming Trees, and other grunge luminaries of the time. And like Temple Of The Dog, Mad Season released only one record, Above, in 1994, which featured the grunge classic, “River Of Deceit”. While their career together as a band was short, the memory of Mad Season remains vast thanks to the power of grunge.

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