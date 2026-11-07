3 Classic Pop Songs That Remind 70s Teens of Being Young

Remember the iconic pop hits of the 70s? It was a great time for pop music, and plenty of teens in the 70s helped boost those iconic classic tracks to the top of the charts. If you were a teenager in the 70s, the following three tunes might just remind you of being young.

“ABC” by The Jackson 5 from ‘ABC’ (1970)

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No matter your age, you’ve heard this bubblegum soul classic from The Jackson 5. It’s kind of incredible how huge a hit “ABC” was when the 1970s kicked off. It sold a whopping two million copies in its first week of release alone, just in the US. And teenagers who loved the group played a big role in its success.

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“ABC” by The Jackson 5 topped three major charts in the US, including the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also did well in Canada at No. 3.

“Dancing In The Moonlight” by King Harvest from ‘Dancing In The Moonlight’ (1972)

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“Dancing In The Moonlight” by King Harvest was technically a cover. The original version of this song was dropped a few years prior by Boffalongo. However, it was King Harvest’s soft rock version from 1972 that took over the charts. This gorgeous, uplifting song with a dark backstory reached No. 13 on the Hot 100 and did similarly well in Canada.

“Silly Love Songs” by Wings from ‘Wings At Speed Of Sound’ (1976)

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Wings dished this funky disco pop classic in 1976, and it was a pretty big hit among 70s teens at the time. Written by Paul and Linda McCartney, “Silly Love Songs” was actually penned as a response of sorts to critics. Apparently, a lot of music journalists at the time thought McCartney to be a one-trick pony who could only write “sentimental slush,” a.k.a. “silly love songs.” The track would become quite the hit for the band, even earning McCartney a record for most No. 1 hits achieved by a songwriter, as “Silly Love Songs” was his 27th No. 1 hit in the US.

“The song was, in a way, to answer people who just accuse me of being soppy,” McCartney told Billboard. “The nice payoff now is that a lot of the people I meet who are at the age where they’ve just got a couple of kids and have grown up a bit, settling down, they’ll say to me, ‘I thought you were really soppy for years, but I get it now! I see what you were doing!’”

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