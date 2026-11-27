We’re entering that time of year when Christmas songs tend to dominate the airwaves. You’ll hear lots of songs that put the focus on the holiday. But we’re kind of partial to those songs where the season takes a back seat to the bittersweet songwriting.

These four songs are all set in and around the Christmas season. But you’ll likely notice much more heartbreak than glad tidings when you listen.

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“River” by Joni Mitchell

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Mitchell manages to cram a whole lot of emotional upheaval into this song, which first appeared on her seminal 1971 album River. On the one hand, she dives into the aftermath of a failed relationship. (Most folks believe she’s referring to her time with Graham Nash in this one.) But she also touches on homesickness. An understandable move, since the Canadian native was spending most of her time in Los Angeles, where the season wasn’t noticeable by the weather. Instead, she envisions a “river that I could skate away on,” the frozen water the perfect accompaniment for the chill she feels inside. For good measure, she offers a brief interpolation of “Jingle Bells” to drive the point home.

“It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way” by Jim Croce

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Jim Croce was still basking in the success of his album Life And Times, released in 1973, when he died in a plane crash in September of that same year. “It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way” was released as a single posthumously in December, fitting considering the Christmas setting that the song inhabits. In the verses, the narrator talks about how out of kilter the seasonal trappings seem to him. For example: “And the Christmas carols sound like blues/But the choir is not to blame.” Later, he paints a portrait of a lonely man walking the streets meant to be so festive. In the refrains, he uses common sense as an argument for getting back together with his lover so that he can restore the holiday spirit.

“Same Old Lang Syne” by Dan Fogelberg

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Don’t be fooled by the title. This entry on our list of songs, “Same Old Lang Syne”, takes place on Christmas Eve. Dan Fogelberg wrote the song after an actual encounter strikingly similar to the one that takes place in the song. The narrator runs into an old flame by chance. Fogelberg sets us up to think that the song is promising an attempted rekindling of the romance. But instead, the pair simply recount what’s been going on in their lives, letting slip how some of their youthful dreams haven’t yet been realized. In the final moments, the narrator finds that nostalgia can come with a sting. “And felt that old familiar pain,” he sings. The strains of “Auld Lang Syne”, which come courtesy of Michael Brecker’s saxophone, never sounded sadder than they do here to close out the song.

“2,000 Miles” by The Pretenders

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You can understand why Chrissie Hynde wasn’t feeling all that festive in 1983, even as she was desperately trying to keep The Pretenders afloat. In the previous year, two members of the band (James Honeyman-Scott and Pete Farndon) had both lost their lives due to overdoses. Two of the songs she wrote (“Back On The Chain Gang” and “2,000 Miles”) in the aftermath spoke to the sorrow she was feeling. As for the latter song, the heartsick narrator feels at a remove from any of the holiday’s accoutrements, even as they come drifting into her consciousness. “I can hear people singing,” Hynde sings with a combination of incredulity and sorrow. “It must be Christmastime.”

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)