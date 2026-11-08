3 Classic Pop Songs That Remind 80s Teens of Being Young

The 1980s were the era for pop music, especially those that touched on new wave, rock, and virtually any other genre suitable for crossover success. Teens in the 80s got to jam out to some of the best pop songs of the century, and the following three huge hits will likely send you back in time if you were one such teenager.

“Jessie’s Girl” by Rick Springfield from ‘Working Class Dog’ (1981)

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This power pop smash hit from Rick Springfield was the song of the year in 1981. “Jessie’s Girl” is all about unrequited love and pining after your best bro’s girlfriend. That is, admittedly, a bit of a taboo subject. Teens in 1981 didn’t care, though, and instead were obsessed with the song. They helped bring it all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and Springfield would later earn a Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance.

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“Maneater” by Hall & Oates from ‘H2O’ (1982)

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“Maneater” by Hall & Oates is a little synth-pop, a little R&B, a little soft rock, and a whole lot of crossover pop appeal. This megahit from the famed duo made it to the Top 40 around the world. It peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100 and No. 6 on the UK Singles chart. It was a notable diversion from the duo’s previous sound. Daryl Hall touched on that diversion in an interview shortly after the song was released.

“We try and take chances,” said Hall. “Our new single ‘Maneater’ isn’t something that sounds like anything else on the radio. The idea is to make things better.”

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper from ‘She’s So Unusual’ (1983)

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Teen girls were obsessed with this Cyndi Lauper classic when it was first released, and I can see why. This ode to being a young girl who just wants to have fun took 80s teens by storm, and it remains one of Lauper’s most beloved and well-aged pop songs of her career. The bubblegum pop jam “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” was a Top 5 hit almost globally, peaking at No. 2 on both the Hot 100 and UK Singles chart.

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