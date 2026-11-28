No baby boomer out there could forget the stellar pop-rock jams that made it to shelves and the radio in 1971. It was a really incredible year for rock songs that crossed over to the pop charts or had a very pop-friendly feel. The following four tracks might just be the most nostalgic of the bunch.

“An Old Fashioned Love Song” by Three Dog Night from ‘Harmony’

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Remember this Three Dog Night jam from 1971? “An Old Fashioned Love Song”, despite its title, was anything but dated back in 1971. The track was a fresh piece of work that resonated with listeners at the time. And while it’s difficult to imagine anyone but Three Dog Night performing it, apparently “An Old Fashioned Love Song” was originally intended to be a Carpenters tune.

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“An Old Fashioned Love Song” by Three Dog Night was a Top 5 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts.

“Don’t Let It Die” by Hurricane Smith

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This classic wasn’t a major hit in the US, but it was a smash hit across the pond in the UK. “Don’t Let It Die” by Hurricane Smith was originally written and recorded by Smith as a demo for John Lennon. Instead, record producer Mickie Most encouraged him to release the song himself, and the rest is history. “Don’t Let It Die” by Hurricane Smith made it all the way to No. 2 on the UK Singles chart.

“Day After Day” by Badfinger from ‘Straight Up’

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“Day After Day” by Badfinger is a great example of what power pop sounded like in the early 1970s. And the song itself is a legendary piece of work, written by Pete Ham and produced by former Beatle George Harrison. In fact, Harrison can be heard playing the slide guitar on the track.

“Day After Day” by Badfinger went to No. 4 on the Hot 100 chart. The song also did well in the UK and Canada.

“Funny, Funny” by The Sweet from ‘Funny How Sweet Co-Co Can Be’

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The Sweet dropped this sticky-sweet bubblegum pop-rock jam in 1971, and I can’t imagine many a baby boomer could forget it. Especially those who were around in the UK when this song hit the airwaves.

“Funny, Funny” by The Sweet peaked at No. 13 on the UK Singles chart. It also made it to the Top 10 across Europe in 1971.

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