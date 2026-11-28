There’s a good reason why “classic” rock is specific to the 1960s, 70s, and 80s—it was the best kind of rock ‘n’ roll music, in this writer’s (and many others’) humble opinion. This particular era of rock music is also my standard driving music, which means these five classic rock songs from 1971 stay on heavy rotation in my car.

“L.A. Woman” by The Doors

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L.A. Woman is one of my favorite Doors albums, followed closely by Morrison Hotel. The Doors released L.A. Woman in April 1971, making it the last album to come out while Jim Morrison was still alive. The title track is everything you’d expect from a late-era Morrison performance: confident, chaotic, just a touch out of focus. Although the title track was never put out as a single, it might as well be one in my car.

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“Misty Mountain Hop” by Led Zeppelin

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Led Zeppelin’s fourth untitled album came out in late 1971 and featured several career-defining tracks, including “Black Dog”, “Stairway To Heaven”, and “Rock And Roll”. One of my personal favorites—and one that stays on repeat in my car—is the B-side opener, “Misty Mountain Hop”. The trance-like descending riff feels like walking around in the sunshine under the influence of [you insert your pick here], a little hazy but captivating and exciting.

“San Tropez” by Pink Floyd

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Though one of the softer selections on this list, comparably speaking, I’d be remiss if I didn’t include something off Pink Floyd’s Meddle. This 1971 album features similar characteristics of the classic rock band, like the dreamy washiness of “Fearless”. Meanwhile, “San Tropez” feels like you stepped into a ritzy cocktail lounge on the sand of a picturesque European beach. This song is perfect for nice-weather driving (or pretending like you have nice weather when you don’t).

“Down” by Harry Nilsson

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Harry Nilsson’s Nilsson Schmilsson takes the listener on a sonic journey, one pit stop of which is a boogie-woogie bar with a lively player on the upright piano. “Down” is a high-energy, swinging number that, from my experience, never gets old—especially when you’re on hour seven of a fifteen-hour car ride with no end to the interstate in sight. I’ll give an honorable mention to the A-side of “Down”, which is “Coconut”, though if I’m being honest, I can only take that accent for so long.

“Lord Of This World” by Black Sabbath

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Finally, one of the best classic rock songs from 1971 (and indeed, one of the best albums) that stays on repeat in my car is “Lord Of This World” from Master Of Reality by Black Sabbath. This album is impeccable from start to finish, in my opinion, and is one I often listen to front-to-back while in the car. “Lord Of This World” is one of my all-time favorites. I’m a sucker for a good sludgey riff giving way to a swinging groove. You just can’t go wrong.

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