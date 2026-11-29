Listening to these pop songs is like a time machine set for the 2010s, in the car with the windows down, carefree and hopeful for the future. Whenever the present gets a little too tough, revisit these throwbacks. They will do just the trick in resetting your nervous system.

“Teenage Dream” by Katy Perry

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Katy Perry’s “Teenage Dream” is a cotton-candy daydream. Listening to this 2010s pop song today feels like a glimpse of an alternative reality, where everything is simple. Of course, that’s just nostalgia talking, but this song has an unparalleled ability to melt our cares away.

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“Let’s go all the way tonight / No regrets, just love / We can dance, until we die / You and I, will be young forever,” the lyrics read. Next time you’re feeling the weight of the world on your shoulders, pop this song on and check out of reality for a while.

“Love On Top” by Beyoncé

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Beyoncé’s “Love On Top” is a pure pop anthem. It’s earnestly overzealous, not worrying about any cheese-factor multiple key changes could produce. It’s a perfect testament to Beyoncé’s timeless talent. Even today, after multiple decades of watching her blow past every mark someone tries to set for her, this song is awe-inspiring.

“Honey, honey / I can see the stars all the way from here / Can’t you see the glow on the window pane? / I can feel the sun whenever you’re near / Every time you touch me I just melt away,” the lyrics read. This 2010s staple will take you right back to when you first heard it. It’s a transportive track that helps you escape your current stressors.

“The Wire” by Haim

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Haim defined the 2010s pop-rock sound with “The Wire.” This bluesy track helped put them on the map and ended up on everyone’s playlists in this era. Revisiting this song will pick you up and put you in a 2010s summer. It’s the perfect driving song; anthemic and endlessly singable.

“You know I’m bad at communication, it’s the hardest thing for me to do / And it’s said, it’s the most / important part that relationships go through / And I gave it all away just so I could say that / Well, I know, I know, I know, I know that you’re gonna be okay anyway,” the lyrics read. This throwback track is a perfect pick-me-up.

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