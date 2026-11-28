When you walk into a record store or music shop, music is on your mind. The purveyors of these places know it. That’s why they want to impress you with their vast music knowledge and supremely good taste. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to highlight three tracks from back in the day that pair well with these special places. Indeed, these are three Led Zeppelin songs we always hear when we walk into record stores and music shops.

“Good Times Bad Times” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin’ (1969)

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To quote the famous opening line of Charles Dickens’ 1859 novel, A Tale Of Two Cities, “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times.” Well, the members of Led Zeppelin must have read that book too because “Good Times Bad Times” is the succinct rock version of the written work. Indeed, rock music—blues-rock, especially—is all about highs and lows. Good and bad. Tough and easy. And that’s just what Robert Plant and company sing about in this song. It’s an example of classic rock boiled down to its essence, which makes it the perfect track to play in music shops and record stores.

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“Since I’ve Been Loving You” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin III’ (1970)

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While rock music is often about highs and lows, it’s also often about relationships and romance. Case in point: the 1970 track “Since I’ve Been Loving You”. The song is a desperate cry for affection. It’s a wild moan into the cold, bitter wind of winter. Lead vocalist Robert Plant begs for more, but he is not met with the same amorous entreaties by the object of his adoration. Ah, unrequited love. What a great song topic it makes! And “Since I’ve Been Loving You” is a prime example of that, which is why you’ll often hear it in music meccas like record stores.

“Going To California” by Led Zeppelin from ‘Led Zeppelin IV’ (1971)

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When people think of Led Zeppelin, they often think of big, bombastic tracks like those above. Well, perhaps surprisingly to some, the British-born band of rockers also wrote and recorded some softer, acoustic-driven tunes like “Going To California”. The song is bright and breezy, fun and flavorful. Even though Plant sings about a breakup, there is hope in his voice. It’s not like the tune above; he is not desperate and forlorn. Instead, he is on the hunt for new ground. That’s the kind of inspirational stuff perfect for record stores and music shops.

Photos by Brad Elterman/FilmMagic