There are some songs that just have a chokehold on a generation. Here are a few folk rock lyrics that just about every baby boomer out there can resonate with in some way.

“For What It’s Worth” by Buffalo Springfield

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“I think it’s time we stop / Children, what’s that sound? / Everybody look what’s going down.”

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Inspired by the Sunset Strip curfew riots in Los Angeles, Stephen Stills penned this song in 1966. “For What It’s Worth” is often thought to be an anti-war song. After all, it became one of the most enduring protest songs of that particular time. The 60s were full of issues, from the Vietnam War to civil rights conflicts. Even though “For What It’s Worth” was about curfew riots, it eventually became about much more.

“Go Your Own Way” by Fleetwood Mac

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“You can go your own way, go your own way / You can call it another lonely day.”

I think when a lot of people think of Fleetwood Mac, they think of hits like “Landslide” and “Dreams.” “Go Your Own Way” is actually one of the most popular songs from the group, and it was actually Fleetwood Mac‘s first Top 10 hit. In addition to that, it was the first song that was thought of with the Rumours album in mind. “Go Your Own Way” was the start of Fleetwood Mac’s greatest success, in a way.

“The Boxer” by Simon and Garfunkel

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“In the clearing stands a boxer / And a fighter by his trade / And he carries the reminders / Of every glove that laid him down.”

Okay, if we’re being honest, the phrase you likely remember the most from “The Boxer” is probably the “lie lie lie lie lie” refrain, which Paul Simon said was just a “filler” for that part of the song. He explained, however, that the rest of the song, like this lyric above, has enough meaning and emotion that it doesn’t necessarily matter. “…But it’s not a failure of songwriting, because people like that and they put enough meaning into it, and the rest of the song has enough power and emotion, I guess, to make it go, so it’s all right,” he said, per Genius Lyrics. “But for me, every time I sing that part, I’m a little embarrassed.”

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