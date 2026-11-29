In 1965, pop music was exploding in mainstream culture. A year prior, The Beatles made major headlines when they played The Ed Sullivan Show. And a few years before that, Bob Dylan’s acoustic poetry had taken the world by storm.

But there were more artists releasing more tunes than just those marquee monikers. And that’s just what we wanted to highlight here below. Indeed, these are three one-hit wonders from 1965 we hear all the time in shopping malls and grocery stores.

Videos by American Songwriter

“The Game Of Love” by Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders from ‘The Game Of Love’ (1965)

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Over the decades, rock music has gone through many changes and iterations. Back in the mid-1960s, it had a distinct sound. Jaunty, a bit psychedelic, rebellious—these are the words you might use to describe the vibe of the genre back then. And perhaps no band summed all that up better than Wayne Fontana & The Mindbenders. The group’s 1965 hit “The Game Of Love” exemplifies the mid-1960s. On top of that, the track is supremely catchy. The hook builds and builds and crescendos wonderfully. It’s for all these reasons that your local grocery store and favorite shopping mall will play the song daily.

“Baby The Rain Must Fall” by Glenn Yarbrough from ‘Baby The Rain Must Fall’ (1965)

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There is more than one way to write a catchy track. In case you weren’t sure about this, just check out “Baby The Rain Must Fall” by Glenn Yarbrough. If you were to describe the tune to a friend, it would not sound appealing in a mainstream way. But when you put it on, your ears are mesmerized. You are hooked like metal to a magnet. It’s classic, swelling, soaring, and epic. And for all those reasons, the tune makes for the perfect partner for shopping. It puts you in a trance and gives you reason to grin as you browse the blue jean section.

“Concrete And Clay” by Eddie Rambeau (Single, 1965)

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People loved the song “Concrete And Clay” so much in 1965 that it was a hit for two different acts basically at the same time. Originally written by members of the band Unit 4 + 2, Eddie Rambeau heard the track before that group could release it. He then recorded and shared his own version, and his record made the Billboard Top 40. Shortly after, 4 + 2 released their rendition, and that also made the Top 40. Indeed, “Concrete And Clay” was a real fan favorite in the mid-1960s. And it remains so today. Hear it at your local grocery or favorite shopping mall now!

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