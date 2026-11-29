So many great country songs came out in the first part of the 1960s, including these three hits. All from 1962, these three Top 40 country songs are so good, it’s likely that every 60s kid alive still knows them by heart today.

“So Wrong” by Patsy Cline

Play video

Patsy Cline’s “So Wrong” is one of four songs on Cline’s So Wrong/You’re Stronger Than Me EP, also out in 1962. The song was written by Carl Perkins, Danny Dill, and Mel Tillis.

Videos by American Songwriter

A song of regret, “So Wrong” says, “I’ve been so wrong / For so long / I didn’t know that I loved you so / I was wrong.”

After “So Wrong”, Cline only had one more hit single while she was alive. At the end of the year, she released “Leavin’ On Your Mind”. That song was released in January of 1963, only two months before she was killed in an airplane crash.

“We’re Gonna Go Fishin’” by Hank Locklin

Play video

Hank Locklin’s “We’re Gonna Go Fishin’” is the only single from The Ways Of Life. The slightly humorous song was written by Tex Atchinson.

A song about inviting his significant other to go fishing, the chorus says, “Lipstick makeup leave behind / Makeup takes up too much time / You’re a little honey, and you’re quite a dish / But Saturday night we’re goin’ fishin’ to fish.”

Interestingly, The Ways Of Life didn’t come out until 1963. That year, he had hit singles with “Flyin’ South” and “Wooden Soldier”, neither of which were on The Ways Of Life.

“The Big Battle” by Johnny Cash

Play video

On Johnny Cash’s Ring of Fire: The Best of Johnny Cash record is “The Big Battle”. Written solely by Cash, “The Big Battle” is a story song about the Civil War.

“The Big Battle” starts with, “I think sir the battle is over, and the young soldier lay down his gun / I’m tired of running for cover, I’m certain the battle is done / For see over there where we fought them, it’s quiet for they’ve all gone away / All left is the dead and the dying, the blue lying long side the grave.”

In 1962, Cash also released “In The Jailhouse Now”, a Top 10 hit. Of course, Cash’s biggest hit came out one year later, when, in 1963, Cash released “Ring Of Fire”. In 1972, Cash released the concept album, America: A 200-Year Salute In Story And Song, a project about American history. “The Big Battle” is also part of that record.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images