Pop songs come and go, and the tastes of mainstream listeners change as the decades roll by. However, some pop songs, like the following tracks from 1969, have melodies that just really don’t go out of style… ever. Let’s take a look, shall we? Keep in mind that these tunes might get stuck in your head if you listen to them.

“Something” by The Beatles from ‘Abbey Road’

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“Something”, along with its A-side “Come Together”, were two of the biggest songs to drop in 1969. The former tune was written by George Harrison and remains one of his most famous contributions as a songwriter to The Beatles. That soft, sweet melody is immediately recognizable, even to non-fans of the Fab Four. Listeners at the time couldn’t get enough of it. “Something” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 4 on the UK Singles chart.

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“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond from ‘Brother Love’s Travelling Salvation Show’

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“Something” was one of the biggest songs of 1969. But when it comes to insanely infectious melodies, everything pales in comparison to Neil Diamond’s massive pop-rock smash hit, “Sweet Caroline”. Just reading the title might wake up something in your brain that plays the chorus of this song on a loop. And despite how annoying getting a song stuck in your head can be, listeners in 1969 weren’t complaining. They loved “Sweet Caroline” enough to bring it all the way to No. 4 on the Hot 100. The tune also reached No. 3 on the Adult Contemporary chart in the US.

“Leaving On A Jet Plane” by Peter, Paul And Mary from ‘Album 1700’

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You just can’t beat the sweet and memorable folk pop melody of this Peter, Paul And Mary hit from 1969. This track was one of the biggest pop songs of 1969, and it boasts one of the finest melodies that pop had to offer that year. And, interestingly enough, the track wasn’t originally a pop song. “Leaving On A Jet Plane” was written by John Denver and recorded by the folk icon in 1966. Peter, Paul And Mary turned the song into a pop hit, and “Leaving On A Jet Plane” made it all the way to No. 1 on the Hot 100 chart.

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