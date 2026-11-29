There’s Cream, Blind Faith, Grand Funk Railroad, 10cc, This Mortal Coil, and so many more. Music history has tons of examples of supergroups that captivated listeners and thrilled fans of their members, whether they were gimmicky or not. But not many of those famed supergroups have been made up entirely of talented rock star women. If Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks ever wanted to start such a supergroup, here are my picks for who should take on drums, guitar, and keyboard.

Patty Schemel on Drums

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Patty Schemel is best known for being the former drummer of grunge outfit Hole from 1992 to 1998. Schemel was interested in punk rock as a teenager and began learning how to play the drums when she was only 11 years old.

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There’s a lot of grit there, perhaps a bit more than what you’d expect from a Stevie Nicks-fronted supergroup. But I think that grunge-era intensity could benefit our theoretical supergroup and complement Nicks’ singing style beautifully.

Nancy Wilson on Lead Guitar

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This was probably the easiest pick on this list. The fact that Nancy Wilson hasn’t joined many supergroups in her career is insane to me. Though, it’s worth noting that in the 2010s, she did launch the supergroup Roadcase Royale with New Power Generation crooner Liv Warfield. She’s one of the most iconic guitarists of her era, having been one core part of the rock band Heart for decades. Paired with Stevie Nicks, Wilson’s classic rock sensibilities would shine. I just know it!

Tori Amos on Keyboard

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Singer-songwriter and pianist Tori Amos is best known for her solo work. Much of that work was composed by Amos herself, so I’m not very surprised that she’s never joined a supergroup. But I have to admit, imagining her on stage with Nicks, Schemel, and Wilson is a dream. Sure, her songwriting ability is the true marvel of her talent, something that continues to impress and resonate with listeners more than four decades into her career. But her piano and keyboard-playing skills are nothing to sneeze at, either. She’d fit into this imagined supergroup beautifully.

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