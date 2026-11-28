These 1970s rock songs sound like pure freedom. You can’t feel caged in when these songs come on. They make every room bigger, every roadway seem longer, and time feel endlessly expansive.

“Free Bird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd

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Starting with an obvious 1970s rock hit, we have “Free Bird”. This powerhouse anthem has set the vibe for decades. Even if we roll our eyes when it first comes on because we’ve heard it so many times, by the end of this scorcher, we’re won over.

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“’Cause I’m as free as a bird now / And this bird you cannot change / And the bird you cannot change,” the lyrics read, giving the listener a new license for freedom. Whatever was bogging you down before this song came on, there won’t be any shred of it after. The iconic guitar solo melts away whatever is tying us down.

“Me And Bobby McGee” by Janis Joplin

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This 1970s classic has a bittersweet tinge. But at its core, it’s a testament to freedom, both the upsides and the downsides. “Freedom is just another word for nothin’ left to lose / Nothin’, don’t mean nothin’ hon’ if it ain’t free / And feelin’ good was easy, Lord, when he sang the blues / You know feelin’ good was good enough for me,” the lyrics read. But despite any gray areas in these lyrics, the melody is pure, unadulterated freedom.

You’ll instantly feel like you’re on the open road when this song comes on, free from all of life’s troubles. Your lot will seem like plenty with these lyrics in mind.

“Born To Run” by Bruce Springsteen

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“In the day, we sweat it out on the streets / Of a runaway American dream / At night, we ride through mansions of glory / In suicide machines / Sprung from cages out on Highway 9,” the lyrics to Bruce Springsteen’s “Born To Run” read. This is the titular 1970s rock song about chasing freedom. Both in its lyrics and its melody, this song is a breath of fresh air.

“Together we could break this trap / We’ll run ’til we drop, baby we’ll never go back / Oh, will you walk with me out on the wire? / ‘Cause baby I’m just a scared and lonely rider,” the lyrics continue. Though this song has specific inspirations, it’s easy to apply it to our own lives. We feel the same restlessness Springsteen experiences as we listen to this hit.

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