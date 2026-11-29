Music of the 1970s, for all of its free-loving, rock-and-rolling positivity, still knew how to pack an emotional punch every now and then. Whether through poignant lyrics, a captivating melodic progression, or both, these emotional songs from 1972 always bring a tear to my eye.

“Pancho And Lefty” by Townes Van Zandt

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Townes Van Zandt crafted heartwrenching lyrics and delivered them in a no-nonsense Texas drawl, the matter-of-factness of which makes you want to listen even more closely, lest you miss the morsels of wisdom he offers between stanzas. “Pancho And Lefty” is a classic Western ballad about a criminal duo gone wrong. Pancho died in a shootout in the desert, while Lefty mysteriously evaded capture to Ohio, where he would live out a different kind of desolate fate, alone and wracked with guilt over what he (might have) done.

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“American Pie” by Don McLean

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Don McLean’s magnum opus “American Pie” takes the listener on a vast journey through Americana imagery and ideals, some of which feel heavier than others. The song’s refrain refers to the tragic day that Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a plane crash in Iowa, or “the day the music died.” For me, one of the most tear-jerking moments of the song is the scene in which the marching band “refuses to yield” to the football players, determined to honor the sacred day by playing as long and loud as possible.

“Out On The Weekend” by Neil Young

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Neil Young’s “Out On The Weekend” opens his 1972 album Harvest. While it doesn’t necessarily seem sad at face value, there’s a contented loneliness to this song that feels overwhelmingly bittersweet. The lackadaisical groove evokes an image of heading down the highway with nowhere to be: slow, deliberate, and free. This melancholy acceptance always has a way of tugging on my heartstrings. Maybe it’s because I’ve felt the same way Young felt in that song, too, and hearing it makes me feel seen as another lonely soul. Maybe it’s the stark yet emotionally moving backing track. It’s probably both.

“I Still Miss Someone” by Linda Ronstadt

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Linda Ronstadt is the kind of singer who can turn any song into her own, which is why I find her version of “I Still Miss Someone” to be one of the most emotionally moving versions of this song. Of all the cover songs Ronstadt has done over her decades-long career, there’s something about old-fashioned country heartbreak tunes that suits her voice exceptionally well, as proven by her 1972 eponymous third album. Johnny Cash was the first artist to record “I Still Miss Someone” in 1958, followed by stars like The Statler Brothers, Flat & Scruggs, Don King, Emmylou Harris, and, of course, Ronstadt.

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