3 Classic Rock Bands That Formed in 1968 Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

The late 1960s were a fertile time to be a rock musician. But why wouldn’t it be? There were so many talented artists, there was so much energy in the air, and there was so much love and appreciation for music. And that’s just what we wanted to dive into here below. We wanted to explore three acts from back in the day that got things started in the late 1960s. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands that formed in 1968 whose melodies still echo decades later.

Led Zeppelin

Play video

While most people think of Led Zeppelin as the signature band of the 1970s, the truth of the matter is that the group got things going in the late 1960s. Indeed, the veritable supergroup from London, England, first got together in 1968 at the behest of guitarist Jimmy Page. After that, Led Zeppelin released their self-titled debut album in 1969, followed by a second, Led Zeppelin II, which was also released in 1969. Today, the band is simply remembered as one of the greatest classic rock groups ever.

Videos by American Songwriter

Deep Purple

Play video

This is another British-born rock band that got together in 1968. Like Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple also formed in London. But Deep Purple was able to release their debut LP, Shades Of Deep Purple, that same year. Among its many interesting tracks, that LP featured the psychedelic, organ-driven track, “Hush”, which was a big success for the band, hitting No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. From there, Deep Purple released a whopping 23 more albums, including their latest, SPLAT!, in 2026.

Black Sabbath

Play video

Black Sabbath created a genre, a movement, a revolution. And it all started way back in 1968. That’s when the heavy, brooding band released their debut self-titled LP, which included the titular single rock fans still love today. Fronted by Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath was part-rock music and part-nightmare. Ozzy’s voice came out of nowhere like a shadow trying to stop you in your petrified tracks. Today, the band and its members are all remembered fondly by music fans. If you ever want to set a dark mood, Ozzy and company will help you, even now, nearly 60 years after they first got together.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images