3 Classic Rock Bands That Formed in 1972 Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

The 1970s were a prime time for classic rock. Everywhere you turned back then, you saw a new album or new band promising buzzing music, hefty rhythms, and vocals that would rival any active volcano.

And that’s just what we wanted to highlight below. We wanted to explore three acts from back in the day that still rock our world now. Indeed, these are three classic rock bands that formed in 1972 whose melodies still echo decades later.

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Van Halen

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Formed in Pasadena, California, in 1972, the rock band Van Halen went on to experience one of the most tumultuous careers in rock music’s storied history, as well as one of the most successful. Featuring Eddie Van Halen on electric guitar, the hard rock group released massive hit songs like “Runnin’ With The Devil”, “Hot For Teacher”, and “Jump” over the years. But with that success came some difficult moments, as well, including having to replace their lead vocalist, David Lee Roth, with Sammy Hagar in 1985. That’s what happens with famous groups, though. Things always seem to change after those early days.

Styx

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The rock band Styx got things started in Chicago, Illinois, in 1972. Over the years, the prolific outfit released a whopping 18 studio albums. But perhaps their best-known is the 1983 concept record, Kilroy Was Here. The prescient release talks about the fusion between robots and human beings (sound familiar?) and its standout single, “Mr. Roboto”, is still a fan-favorite today. But none of that would have happened if things hadn’t gotten going in the Windy City so many decades ago.

Twisted Sister

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Today, Twisted Sister is known for their classic hit track, “We’re Not Gonna Take It”. The song often pops up in the news when some political outfit tries to use it in an advertisement, and Dee Snider gets mad and threatens a lawsuit. But before the band released their hit 1984 track, they first got together a dozen years earlier in 1972 in New Jersey. Ah, the Garden State. So many awesome bands came from the region. But along with Bruce Springsteen and Blues Traveler, you can add Twisted Sister to the long list.

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