3 Classic Rock Bands That Formed in the 1960s Whose Melodies Still Echo Decades Later

As you might expect, some classic rock bands from the 1960s have long been forgotten. Others, on the other hand, continue to be part of mainstream culture. Indeed, we practically can’t live (or listen) without them.

But that’s just what we wanted to dive into below. We wanted to highlight three outfits from back in the day that still totally rock our worlds. These are three classic rock bands that formed in the 1960s whose melodies still echo decades later.

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The Beatles

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Considered by many to be the greatest rock band of all time, The Beatles personified the 1960s. They evolved over the years right along with it, and the decade evolved right along with them. The Fab Four, which formed in 1960, entered the time period with mop tops, and they left it with long hair and stringy mustaches. And in between, the Liverpool, England-born outfit released some of the best and most significant rock songs ever, from “Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds” to “Yesterday” to “Here Comes The Sun” to “Yellow Submarine”. These are songs most of us know today because we learned them at a young age.

The Rolling Stones

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It’s hard to talk about The Beatles and not talk about The Rolling Stones. In many ways, the two were at the top of rock music in the 1960s. They were competitors but also part of the initial wave of the British Invasion back in the day. Of course, The Rolling Stones catalog stands on its own two feet thanks to songs like “Paint It, Black”, “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction”, and “Sympathy For The Devil”, among many others. The Rolling Stones, which first got going in 1962, are so beloved even now; chances are you heard one of their songs already today.

Led Zeppelin

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While most people associate the 1970s with Led Zeppelin, the British-born group actually got going in the late 1960s. Established in 1968, Led Zeppelin released its first two albums in the late 1960s, Led Zeppelin I and Led Zeppelin II. From there, one of the most massive rock careers kicked off and continued until 1980, when their famed drummer John Bonham passed away. If you are a fan of classic rock, you are a fan of Led Zeppelin. And the band’s career spans all the way back to the flower power late 1960s.

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